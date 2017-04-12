Garry L. Griffith of Shaw, current city alderman, retired military with 32 years of service and a graduate of Jackson State University, has declared his candidacy for mayor of Shaw.

"I am proud and honored to announce my candidacy for mayor of Shaw. During my term on the board of aldermen, I have gained an understanding of city needs and a better understanding of my capabilities and the limitations of the office for mayor and the board of aldermen.

“As a candidate my goal is to bring citizens together to restore our city and make changes.

“First as mayor, there are problems and issues that the citizens and city face. Citizens are concerned with the direction the town of Shaw is headed.

“I will have an open door policy to all citizens or Shaw and a quarterly town hall meeting to resolve these issues for the city.

We must work together to have self-respect and pride in our city and bring more business, jobs and revenue to our area.

“Second, I plan to communicate with other city officials. The mayor’s job is to communicate with outside sources and organizations that can provide resources along. The mayor is the backbone of the town and clean communication is the way to accomplish progress.

“Third, as mayor some issues we currently face are the city cleanliness, few businesses, water system, streets, police department, public works department, fire department, grants, city revenue and city library. I will work with the citizens, board of aldermen, city officials and others to develop a plan for economic development for Shaw.

“For Shaw to move forward, we must have super educational opportunities, a clean city, recreation and shopping.

“Then we can attract businesses and companies and better jobs.

“I am looking forward to a positive election and to communicate with all citizens and accept the challenges our city faces.”