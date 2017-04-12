To the concerned citizens of Shelby — my name is Rev. Anthony Pitts, hopefully and prayerfully I will be the next mayor of the great city of Shelby.

You may be wondering who is Rev. Anthony Pitts and Why is he running for mayor? I am a resident of Shelby. I am married to Patricia Roby Pitts. We have been married for 36 years. We are the proud parents of four children Angela, Anthony Jr., Anthony Dwayne and Kywanis, and 10 grandchildren.

I am a product of Bolivar County Head Start, North Bolivar School District, Coahoma Community College and Mississippi Valley State University, where I majored in biology. I worked at the Mississippi Department of Corrections for 10 years as a CO IV. I am presently staff manager of Byas Funeral Home in Shelby where I have worked for 22 years. I am the proud pastor of Christian Union Church in Drew, where I have pastored for 23 years. I am also the founder and CEO of CU Tours Transportation Service in Shelby.

I am running for mayor because I believe that I am the best person for this position. I believe in this city and its people. I sincerely care about our future. I am concerned about the direction in which we are heading. I personally feel we need a change. We need new positive leadership for the city of Shelby. I feel I can bring a fresh vision to the city. I will work together with city officials, board of aldermen, citizens, school administrators, businesses and property owners to get things done. My faith in God and my faith in the people of Shelby will help me take the city of Shelby to the next dimension.

The leadership has to stay focused and not distracted with senseless and immature behavior. The maintenance of our streets, the cleanliness of our community, and enhancing the overall well being of the city, the safety of our children, and the citizens will be some of my priorities. Grants for the city will also be one of my focal points. I am a hard worker and have good work ethics.

Remember we can make progress together by working together. If you share my interest and values, think more can get accomplished and are open to fresh approaches and ideas to getting things done, I ask that you vote for me as your next mayor of Shelby.

I thank you for your words of encouragement and your support.