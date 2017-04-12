Nailor students bombard the ice cream station in support of classmate Tori Cameron, who will be going to Disney World through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

On Friday, the Parent Teacher Association at H.M. Nailor Elementary School in Cleveland hosted an Ice Cream Social fundraiser in honor of Tori Cameron, 9, who is in remission from leukemia.

Tori was recently granted a wish to Disney World through the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Mississippi and proceeds from the social were donated to the foundation in her honor.

In addition to ice cream, students and parents could participate in face painting, fingernail polishing and games. All were $1 each and funnel cakes and cotton candy were also available for purchase.

Principal Jessica Tyson said this is the first time Nailor had ever held a fundraiser for a student.

"We just wanted to show support for her; to make sure her dream come true," said Tyson.

"There hasn't been a set price on how much we want to make. We're just trying to raise as much as we can," teacher Emily Hale said.

Tyson said they are accepting donations for Tori till the end of the month. Tori Cameron

"Tori is a very bright student that loves people and loves coming to school. She's a survivor and a fighter, and she loves being around other children," said Tyson.

Tori was also honored with a plaque for her strength and for the bravery she has shown since being a student at Nailor.

Tyson said, "If anyone would like to make a purchase in honor of Tori to Make-A-Wish, they are more than welcome to come to school and make a donation or purchase a Make-A-Wish star to go on the wall in the school."

Tori, who enjoys eating ice cream, listening to music and watching Tyler Perry's Madea movies, is set to go to Disney World May 26 through June 1.