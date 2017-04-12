Bruce Levingston playing for the Daughters of the American Revolution at its Spring Tea in Rosedale.

Renowned pianist Bruce Levingston performed at the home of the Honorable John and Katherine Pearson in Rosedale for the Daughters of the American Revolution's Spring Tea on Sunday.

Levingston, a native of Cleveland, is a critically acclaimed pianist in classical music. He has performed all over the world including France, Chile and Brazil.

Levingston is also a Chancellor’s Honor College Artist-In-Residence and holder of The Lester Glenn Fant Chair at the University of Mississippi in Oxford.

The chapters of the DAR in attendance included Mississippi Delta Chapter of Rosedale, Hush-Puck-A-Haw chapter of Doddsville and the Madame Hodnett chapter of Cleveland, along with multiple guests that came to hear Levingston play.

Levingston said he has known the Pearson's since childhood.

"I first met Mrs. Pearson when I was nine-years-old. I believe I played for her then and remember her being very lovely to me. She was, and still is, a beautiful lady and a marvelous artist herself.

"I met Judge Pearson a few years later when I was 12-years-old and serving as a page for Charlie Capps in the Mississippi House of Representatives. For some of that week, Mr. Capps could not be in Jackson, so Judge Pearson 'adopted' me as his page. He could not have been a kinder and more gracious host. He is a true Southern gentleman," said Levingston.

Levingston said performing at the Spring Tea has been in the works for about a year.

"About a year ago, my friend Barbara Varner, who I have know my entire life, mentioned this DAR event to me and asked me if I would consider playing for the group. I agreed to play only on the condition that the group would meet my very steep fee, which amounted to a serious number of their butter cookies.

“I am happy to report that they kept their part of the bargain faithfully and deliciously."

Levingston opened with a rendition of the Star Spangled Banner and included compositions from Frederic Chopin, Claude Debussy and Franz Schubert.

He concluded with an encore performance of one of Sergei Rachmaninoff's compositions.

Levingston has appeared in concerts and music festivals throughout the world, and his performances have been broadcast internationally on radio, Internet and television. Noted for his creative programming, he has worked with some of the most gifted artists of our time, including painter Chuck Close, composer Philip Glass, authors George Plimpton and Michael Cunningham, actor Ethan Hawke, dancers Alessandra Ferri and Herman Cornejo, Colin and Eric Jacobsen and the Brooklyn Rider, and choreographers Jorma Elo, Russell Maliphant and Alexei Ratmansky. Levingston is the founder and artistic director of the music foundation, Premiere Commission, Inc., which has commissioned and premiered over 50 new works.