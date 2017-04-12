A car went through the front doorway of Dollar General on West Sunflower Road Monday.

According to Cleveland Chief of Police Buster Bingham, the driver was attempting to park when she lost control of car.

She reported her brakes were not working.

Bingham said when the vehicle went through the building part of a counter was hit and is said to have flung off and hit a store clerk, knocking her to the ground.

The clerk was taken to Bolivar Medical Center, where she complained about leg pains.

No one else was injured according to the police chief.