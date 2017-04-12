Many offices and businesses in Bolivar County will be closed in observance of Good Friday and Easter.

The Bolivar Commercial will be open and publish a paper on Friday.

However the Bolivar County courthouses in Cleveland and Rosedale will be closed on Friday.

The city halls of Benoit, Beulah, Boyle, Cleveland, Drew, Gunnison, Merigold, Mound Bayou, Pace, Ruleville, Shaw, and Shelby will be closed on Friday and resume to normal business hours on Monday.

The city hall of Rosedale will be opened on Friday.

All Bolivar County public and private schools will be closed on Good Friday and the following Monday. They will reopen on Tuesday.

Delta State University will be closed on Friday and Monday and resume to normal hours the following day.

All libraries in Bolivar County will be closed on Good Friday and Saturday, and will resume normal business hours on Monday.

The United States Post Office will have normal business hours on Friday, Saturday, and Monday.

All banks and RES will be open.