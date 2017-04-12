Shelby resident Jesse Washington wants to start a tackle football league team in North Bolivar.

Washington recently talked to city officials about funds to get the equipment he will need for the teams.

Washington said he believes starting a tackle football league will keep kids in North Bolivar out of trouble and active in the summer and fall months.

Washington said he spoke with Cleveland Park Commission Director Stephen Glorioso about starting a league in North Bolivar.

"Stephen is willing to come to Shelby and meet with the board and help organize the league with some of the volunteers that we have in Shelby," said Washington.

Washington said there are about 15 volunteers who are already willing to get started, but they will need funds from the board of aldermen.

Mayor Dan Harris asked Washington exactly what he was including in the funds and will insurance for the kids be included.

Washington said, "The same way you insure the baseball league that is here, you will insure the football players.

"If not, the parents will sign a waiver form for certain injuries acquired during the tackle football games," said Washington.

Harris said he and the board was interested and would look at the policy for the insurance guidelines.

Washington asked if the board would be willing to come up with a plan to cover the cost of all the football equipment that will be needed for the first year.

"We are looking to have about 150 kids from Shelby and Mound Bayou, the registration fee will be $30, and that will be money that the city recovers," said Washington.

Washington said he also plans to get businesses in the communities to sponsor each team.

"This is something that needs to be done for the kids. We have our youth, and we need our youth. We want to see our kids doing something positive in our community and something that will keep them out of trouble," said Washington.