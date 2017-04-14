Jackie Campbell-Lucas is the fifth of nine children born to the late Luther Campbell Sr. and Annyce Perkins Campbell. She is married to William H. Lucas Jr., and is the mother of William III, Jamila and Lillie Lucas. Lucas is also a member of the Mount Olive Church in Mound Bayou.

Her preschool education started at the BO Felder’s Tic Tock School, and continued at ITM Elementary School and JFK High School in Mound Bayou. She started her post secondary education at Tougaloo College in Tougaloo and later transferred to Delta State University in Cleveland, where she received her Bachelor of Science, Master of Science, Education Specialist degrees and certification in elementary and secondary leadership. As an educator, she has worked as an administrator with the Bolivar County Head Start Project, teacher at ITM, Nailor and Springhill Elementary schools, teacher at Sherwood Middle School, East Side High School, and principal and teacher at JFK High School. As an educator, one of her guiding principles in school and in life is to treat every student and person she encounters the way that she wants to be treated and wants her family to be treated. She retired as a public school educator in 2011, and is now spending time with family and friends, reading and keeping up with news, and playing Words With Friends.

As a life long resident of Mound Bayou, she is concerned about the current situations in her town, and feels that she can make a positive contribution.

“If elected to serve you as one of the five aldermen, I will proudly give the best of my knowledge and skills to help move our town forward. Paraphrasing a famous quote of the late President John F. Kennedy, I will ask not what my community can do for me, but what I can do for my community. I am committed to give my services freely to this community that has provided so many outstanding opportunities for me.”

Thank you in advance for your vote for me, Jackie C. Lucas, Alderman, on June 6, 2017. I will work with you and the other elected officials to help move Mound Bayou forward.