Jeanette Tarsi informs members of the Mississippi Homemakers Club how to repurpose some everyday household itmes.

Recently, the Bolivar County Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers Club held an educational program on recycling, as Cleveland and Bolivar County will soon be observing Earth Day with a community cleanup and hazardous waste collection.

This year during the community Earth Day observance, volunteers will do work to beautify the campuses at Cleveland High School and East Side High School and pick-up litter around town on April 21 from 9-11 a.m. and from 1-3 p.m.

On April 22, the Cleveland’s Public Works Department and the Cleveland Beautification Commission will host the annual hazardous waste collection from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Cleveland residents may drop off residential hazardous materials, including paint, electronics, appliances, tires, and more at any of the four drop-off locations.

These locations include Public Works, 1098 Old Hwy. 61 North (behind Baxter); Cleveland High School, 300 West Sunflower Road; East Side High School, 601 Lucy Seaberry Blvd; and the Medical Mall on Hwy 8 East.

On Friday, volunteers will be provided with supplies and lunch.

Volunteers can sign in for the event at Cleveland High or Eastside High.

Each location will be staffed with project leaders, Master Gardeners and/or Chamber representatives who will provide directions for volunteers.

Volunteers who want to pick up trash around town can pick up trash bags at Cleveland High or East Side High during the event or prior to the event at the Cleveland Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce located at 101 South Bayou.

MHV member Jeanette Tarsi offered some ideas for those who want to repurpose items instead of throwing them away.

She suggested instead of throwing away an empty foil pie pan, use it to place under small potted plants; Take old Christmas cards and use them to decorate next year’s holiday packages; If you buy milk in a carton, cover it with construction paper and use it as a crayon holder for children; and take old pillow cases and cut a slit at the top wide enough for a hanger to fit through for child’s garment bag.

For more ideas on repurposing items or to join the MHV, contact the Bolivar County Extension Service at 662-843-8362.

For more information about volunteering on Earth Day, call the Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce at (662) 843-2712.