Cleveland Central High Principal Randy Grierson to present his research on the four-by-four block schedule to the Cleveland School District Board of Trustees at its meeting Thursday.

Grierson said in his findings many school administrators use different modified versions of block.

Grierson and the leadership began looking at different schedules that will be best for the students of the Cleveland School District.

The Cleveland School District high schools and middle schools have been on an eight period schedule for the last five years.

Grierson said he believes the four-by-four will be better and more effective for the students.

"In a way, most of our subject area classes, we have been on a four-by-four block, it's just not considered a four-by-four block because there is a learning strategies class tied in English and Algebra I," said Grier.

Grierson said the biggest concern is eight period classes a day is a lot for students when they have eight classes to study for.

"Some kids aren't in the same position as other kids, so you do have some kids who need seven classes to graduate where as others may need four," Grierson said.

After doing his research, Grierson said by offering four classes every semester the students will still get their eight credit hours.

Grierson explained to the board how he was against the four-by-four schedule at first, but after talking to other faculty members and administrators, he now believes it is the best thing for the students.

Grierson said over 92 percent of the teachers voted to have the four-by-four.

"The time for teachers to work with each other is critical, and that is something we do not have the luxury of now," Grierson said.

Grierson said he meets with teachers once a week, and the problem is that most of the social studies teachers also have to drive the school bus and that sometimes it takes away from their planning time.

Grierson said his number one goal for students is safety.

"That is the number one thing that sticks out in every article you read is less transitions equals less discipline problems," Grierson said.

Grierson touched on less homework, senior privileges, extracurricular activities, and possible early graduation opportunities.

He said many students has asked him about senior leave and that is one thing he never wants to take away from his students.

Grierson said, "If the kids earn it, the kids deserve it, the kids will get it."

After Grierson's presentation, trustee Chrestean Seals talked about phone calls she has been receiving from community stakeholders.

Seals said they believe the board along with the superintendent does not have enough input in what is going on with transition of the new schools.

Seals said none of the stakeholders were present during the time of the meeting, but they were aware of the meeting time.

"They feel that Dr. Thigpen and this board does not have enough input of what is going on in the transition," Seals said.

Trustee George Evans said since he is not a professional educator, he lets people who are in education determine what they do because that is the field they are in.

Seals said she believed she had to bring the comments to the board.