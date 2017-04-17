Levon Jackson has announced his candidacy for mayor of Pace. He is an independent candidate for mayor in the June 4 General Election.

He is a graduate of West Bolivar High School and Coahoma Community College in Clarksdale. He received certification in Auto Body Repair and Brick Masonry. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in Theology from the American Baptist College in Nashville, TN.

He retired from the Mississippi Department of Corrections after 30 years of outstanding service. He received the Commissioner’s Distinguished Service Coin.

He’s currently employed with Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland and is a member of the Bolivar County EOC. He is the pastor of Mercy Seat Missionary Baptist Church. He served as member of the West Bolivar School Board of Trustees. He’s also a chaplain for the Mississippi Association of Professional in Corrections.

Jackson is married to Marion and they have five children: Linvetta, Terry, Chancy, Shimeka and Levon (Jay); and eight grandchildren.

He would like to see his hometown of Pace make a change. He will also make a contribution through leadership and strong support groups, such as housing, community centers, walking trails, and computer labs.