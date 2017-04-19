The Great American Cleanup in Cleveland is set for Friday beginning at 9 a.m. and is hosted by the Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce.

The Great American Cleanup will take place at Cleveland High School and East Side High School, in addition to picking up litter around town.

During a recent school board meeting, chamber Executive Director Judson Thigpen discussed plans for the high school campuses.

Thigpen showed the board of trustees what areas they plan to work on around the campuses and he also requested funds from the board to do so.

Thigpen said volunteers plan to add landscaping along wall of Margaret Green Junior High School, including replacing the old roses with crepe myrtles and shaping up the trees in front of the building that were donated by the Rotary Club of Cleveland.

Thigpen proposed constructing an outside classroom area for East Side and renovating the outdoor classroom at CHS.

"We would love to build an outdoor classroom to be installed over the concrete pad in front of East Side," said Thigpen.

He suggested building benches, a stage and a chalkboard for the outside classroom area.

Many individuals from the Cleveland area as well as students from the high schools will be volunteering in the cleanup.

Other plans include replacing old benches and picnic tables, adding limestone stepping-stones around the entranceway of the schools, and using pressure washers to clean the buildings.

"Basically what we have is about $750 worth of landscaping that we need to purchase, and if we go with pea gravel that would be $450, so that's $1,200. We have $1,100 allocated, so we basically have the money to do that," said Thigpen.

Thigpen said they are requesting money for the outside classrooms, to upgrade from the pea gravel to the rubber mulch, and to build more benches.

The total amount requested from the board was $2,800 to $3,000.

The Cleveland School District Board of Trustees voted to fund the outdoor classroom project.

Thigpen said, "We will have kids out there, volunteers from the community, we'll have donated equipment, and if you paid to have all of this done it will be tens of thousands of dollars."

For more information about volunteering, contact the Cleveland Chamber of Commerce at 662-843-2712.

Clean up in downtown Cleveland will take place from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. and clean up at CHS and ESH will take place from 1-3 p.m.