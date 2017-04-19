Citizens of Bolivar County can make the community thrive with only one vote.

The Delta Music Institute of Delta State University recently submitted a short video to a social impact program, called A Community Thrives.

A Community Thrives, or ACT, is a program that enables community members to act on ideas that improve the people, organizations, government, and businesses around them by equipping them with the resources they need to thrive.

ACT has partnered with USA Today Network to allow individuals and organizations in local communities pitch creative ideas on why ACT should provide funds that will help bring change into the community.

DMI created a short video proposing a Creative Economy Incubator to nurture and support small businesses.

"These small business are related to the creative economy of the community, such as music and entertainment related businesses, culinary startups, and more," said DMI executive director Tricia Walker.

Walker said DMI learned about this opportunity through the Office of Graduate and Continuing Studies at DSU.

"Dr. Beverly Moon spotted the announcement for A Community Thrives posted in The Clarion-Ledger newspaper," said Walker.

A panel of judges will review the top 10 submissions that have been voted on in each category, and the panel will determine the top three applicants in each category.

The first place recipient in each category will be rewarded with a grant of $100,000. The second and third place recipients in each category will be rewarded grants of $50,000.

Walker said, "If we are awarded one of the prizes, the funds will go towards establishing the Creative Economy Incubator. The plan is to offer support to small businesses in the form of office space, shared resources, business mentoring, and more."

Individuals are allowed to vote one time a day until May 12.

"We hope each member of the community will share this information with all of their social media networks and vote every day until May 12," Walker said.

For more information about ACT and how to vote, go to www.act.usatoday.com and click the Vote Now link.