He was a man who loved to serve and who served Bolivar County well.

That’s the way many people felt about Victor Baioni of Shaw, who died Monday at his home.

Baioni served in many position during his lifetime including as a board member of the Shaw School District, Bolivar County Election Commissioner, Bolivar County Assistant Road Manager and Bolivar County Supervisor.

“He was always willing to work with you,” said current Supervisor James McBride.

McBride said Baioni was appointed to the county road manager position for a while and his knowledge was unequaled.

“Being a former supervisor was his biggest asset. He was familiar with the county from east to west and especially north to south.

“He had the mindset that everybody deserved equal service,” he said.

Both McBride and County Administrator Will Hooker said Baioni was extremely professional is all his dealings with the county and its citizens.

“Bolivar County truly lost a great servant. He performed his duties with a 100 percent professional manner,” said Hooker.

Bolivar County Road Manager James Pritchett said he and Baioni worked together when Baioni was assistant road manager.

“Victor was a pleasant guy to work and he got along pretty well with the employees,” said Pritchett.

Bolivar County Circuit Clerk Marilyn Kelly said she is saddened by the loss of Baioni with whom she has worked with for many years.

“When I think about Vic, I think back in 2008 when I attended my first election commission meeting. David Washington, Vic Baioni and Yvonne Hannah were discussing who was growing what in their gardens. Vic was bragging on his tomatoes.

“His knowledge of Bolivar County, its street compilations, etc. impressed me. More than that, he was a great man and Bolivar County will miss him,” she said.

“He and his knowledge will be greatly missed,” said McBride.

Baioni was born in Shaw and married his wife Martha Ann in Shaw, where the two lived and brought up their family.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard, having reached the rank of sergeant.

In addition to serving Bolivar County, Baioni was active in the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Shaw, where he was president of the parish Council.

Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Shaw. A Rosary will immediately follow beginning at 8 p.m.

Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Shaw. Interment will be in Shaw Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Memorial Fund or to the charity of your choice.

To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit rayfuneralhome.net.