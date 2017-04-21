Jordan Brumbelow from the Mississippi Secretary of State's office spoke Wednesday to a room of Cleveland business leaders about growing their businesses with the help of the new Y’all Business website. Y’all Business was an initiative launched back in late 2015.

The website was developed by Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann and his aids with the idea of helping existing businesses and start-ups to expand economic development as well as create job growth.

His office surveyed more than 78,000 businesses in Mississippi on how they could be more competitive.

The office also collected data from dozens of local, state, and federal governmental agencies, such as the Mississippi Department of Agriculture, Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning and many other agencies along with consumer data from private organizations and international research groups.

According to Brumbelow, the Cleveland group is one of the first to review the website since the re-launch and guests were encouraged to take out their smart phones and register their businesses with the website.

The website provides an interactive map for business owners, who will be able to review useful business-related information about their county and community as well as research areas where they may want to expand their brand.

Businesses are also able to review population statistics and demographic information by clicking the Community Profile tab or research local economic development resources with the Who to Contact tab.

Several guests were impressed to learn about the amount of data and resources the site provides and were interested in learning more including Janice Banyon, manager of Bolivar County Scores.

Her organization works with business owners and potential start-up companies to provide them with information on how to start and grow their business.

At the end of the presentation, Brumbelow helped Banyon register her organization on the website and Banyon asked about coordinating a business call for her members in order to get them to register on the site.

"We have a monthly meeting every third Thursday at the (Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce) from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Hopefully their office will be able to help our members to sign up with their website," said Banyon.

"It is a really great resource for business owners to have in the arsenal of becoming a mega successful business owner and therefore move the delta economy forward," said Banyon.

People can log on to www.yallbusiness.sos.ms.gov for more information about how about the website and it's resources.