Hall hired as head of MB Housing Authority

Earl VanDorn Hall Sr., a Mound Bayou native, has taken on the role as executive director of the Mound Bayou Housing Authority.

The Mound Bayou Housing Authority is a public housing agency that has been around for over 40 years serving the residents of Mound Bayou.

It provides housing assistance to low income residents through the management of low rent public housing.

Hall accepted the position in March following a three month to fill position.

"Some of my concerns are looking to create sustainability in the community. I want people to become more politically engaged in the community where they are actually involved in city politics, and also educating themselves on things that are happening in the world and around us," Hall said.

Hall said his goal, as executive director, is to ensure the residents in the community have a safe and comfortable environment to live in.

"Establishing and maintaining respect between the housing authority and its residents is one of my main goals," Hall said.

Hall's residence has been a part of the housing authority for many years. It is also the place where he raised his children.

Hall has noticed firsthand the needs and concerns of all citizens and is committed to making an even stronger and safer community for everyone.

"We will be looking at ways we can stay in compliance with the rules and regulations and trying to ensure we have the right resources to maintain the houses," Hall said.

His plans are to do renovations around and inside the homes.

"In the world we live in today, technology and things like that are vital, so those are also some things we would like to bring to the housing authority," said Hall.

Hall also plans to provide residents with jobs and help them into the employment field.

"That's kind of where I am right now. I want to help all of the residents in the area and make sure they are comfortable and have all of the resources they need that will lead them to a better life," he said.

The Mound Bayou Housing Authority offers one public housing community with 78 units for families and senior and disabled individuals.

All eligibility guidelines are set by the Housing and Urban Development to move into any home offered by the housing authority.

Hall said wants to work with enthusiasm and perseverance to evaluate the quality of service provided to residents while maintaining a collaborative working relationship with the board of commissioners and other stakeholders.

"The Mound Bayou Housing Authority has been a vital part of the community for a long time; therefore, I am honored to have the privilege to be a servant of servants," said Hall.

Hall returned to Mound Bayou in 1993, following his military service.

He also serves as pastor of First Baptist Church in Mound Bayou.