Dancing event offers unique look at DSU

Your Delta State University favorites will be dancing the night away in fierce competition Saturday as The Office of Student Affairs presents Dancing with the DSU Stars at 7 p.m. in the Bologna Performing Arts Center.

The event is free and open to the public.

Participants include Delta State President William N. LaForge; Michael Lipford, director of Student Development; Dr. Michelle Roberts, vice president for University Relations and chief of staff; Dr. Temika Simmons, assistant professor of psychology; Todd Cooley, head football coach; and Madison Nash, 2016 Delta State University Homecoming queen.

Vice President for Student Affairs Vernell Bennett said she wanted to introduce new ideas to the university.

She said, "My initial focus when I arrived at DSU as the Vice President for Student Affairs was to improve student engagement and to build collaborations across the campus and within our community.

"This fun event will achieve both endeavors because it’s a wonderful opportunity for the campus and community to enjoy one another. It’s also a way for students to see another side of our faculty, staff and administrators.”

Bennett said the group has worked on the event for quite some time.

"We were very intentional in reaching out to both the campus and the Delta when we developed the event. The Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce assisted with marketing the event, we invited every single church in Cleveland and numerous businesses.

"My student interns have plastered the downtown businesses with posters, University Marketing and Communications filmed our commercial which is running on NBC and ABC and on all of our social media, and there is a great buzz," said Bennett.

“There are a number of families in the Delta that have never visited the BPAC. I hope this experience will be the first of many for those individuals.

“Going forward, Student Affairs will offer at least one event annually that will be for both, the campus and the community. We’re most grateful to our dancers for committing to this project, especially President LaForge," she said.

Bennett encourages everyone to attend and enjoy the show. There will also be several surprises in store.

"The show is modeled closely after the Dancing with the Stars television show. Our dancers are partnered with a husband and wife professional team out of Memphis, Benji and Beth Smith of DanceSmiths Studio," she said.

Bennett said, "This is a free event, so make a night of it. Bring your family and friends out to have dinner here in Cleveland and then join us for the show.

“I love the DSU Is Family mantra. We’re looking forward to inviting more folk into the fold! We want to pack the BPAC!"

