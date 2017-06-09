ROSEDALE — Thad Brewer spoke to the Rosedale City Council Tuesday concerning multiple breaks-in at his property.

“It’s time for the mayor, the police department, and whoever else to step up to the task and start taking care of business,” said Brewer.

Brewer, who is building a house, said his place had been robbed on three occasions within the past six weeks and he would continue to attend the monthly board meetings until the issue is solved.

“Rosedale is going to come back, if I got anything to do with it. We can just get use to seeing my face on a regular basis. I may fuss sometimes, but my heart’s good. We’re going clean it up,” said Brewer.

In other matters, attorney Robert Crump gave an update on the Rosedale Restoration Project.

The project is with Jack Coleman, CEO of The First Rosedale Company, LLC, which will focus on redeveloping several historic buildings, including a distillery, a hardware and lumber facility, and the building an eight to 12-room hotel inn.

According to Crump, the project plans to create revenue for the city, and create up to 33 full-time jobs within the first year.

"The project will generate revenue for city, each facility will pay property taxes and sale taxes. Under law, a business will have to pay 18-and-a- half percent in any corporate city, so those sale tax will goes to the city," he said.

Crump said Pickering Engineering Firm conducted a phase 1 environmental study on the properties recommended for the project and the firm found no issue with those properties, but there were issues with other properties including the abandoned AMCO Factory.

The attorney also asked the board to extend the contract with Coleman to buy properties with the city for no later than the end of October, and to assess the environmental issues with the other properties.

Rebecca Lewis, administrative Library Board of Trustees member for Rosedale, presented the board with an estimate for repairing the roof and sidings of the Rosedale Library.

“The estimate I have is with Cleveland Lumber (& Supply Company), and it is for reroofing the building. Thirty-five year shingles would be $6,136; 25-year shingles would be $5473, and to reside the building with hardy board that will never rot is going to be $18,769,” said Lewis.

In addition, Lewis also agreed with Councilwomen Debra Smith’s suggestion to create a Rosedale Friends of Library to raise money for the repairs. Smith suggested seeking volunteers as a way to cut down on the price.

“I know working in the school, a lot of kids use that library. It’s vital to our community,” said Smith.

Lewis said she plans to present more estimates to the board during next month’s board meeting.

Debra Gaitors also voiced complains about the unkempt grass near her property.

According to Gaitors, she would like for the owner, Richard Moore to cut the grass near her building Dero's.

“I have been bringing this to the board for the last six or seven years about next door to 503 Brown St. I come to the meetings every month, and I bring it up at least three times a year. In those seven years, the grass has only been cut once, said Gaitors.”