The Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce is growing rapidly in its volunteering efforts as well as tourism and Executive Committee Outgoing President Heather Robinson and incoming president Dave Alford appeared before the Cleveland Board of Aldermen to give an update.

“We are so thankful for the great working relationship with y’all because we couldn’t do the things we do without y’all. I think as president of the board, we can do a better job as far as getting our agendas out to you,” said Robinson.

‘Team Cleveland has partnered with local business to host many events you see downtown and just Team Cleveland, not specifically the chamber, is responsible for the Easter Egg Hunt, Wired for Sound, Restaurant Week, Cleveland Bites, Cleveland Christmas. Team Cleveland assists the chamber as a whole in hosting Octoberfest.

“This past February we had a first annual Mardi Gras Parade and just this past weekend we had Buds and Burgers, which was wildly successful for a first time event,” said Robinson.

She explained Team Cleveland is also, under the chamber, responsible for the facade grants in downtown businesses.

This year, six businesses will spend $160,000 total in the beautification of the downtown area through facades and improvements to downtown buildings.

Team Cleveland receives private funding and grants and is responsible for way finding signs, public parking signs, shopping and dining guides, hanging flower baskets, and banners.

Dave Alford spoke on tourism, which comes under the same chamber umbrella.

“We are learning Cleveland has begun to be a destination town for tourism. People are coming to Cleveland to spend the night and it’s not just individuals or families, it’s begun to be bus loads of people.

“It’s both local and international tourists and they are looking for the Cleveland experience and what we have to offer. They want to see our museums, our restaurants, they spend the night here,” said Alford.

“We as a chamber want to make sure the chamber and the city can keep up with the tourism demand,” he said.

With the assistance of Delta State University, free Wi-Fi hot spots have been documented and shown on Google for tourists.

“Hot spots for international tourists is huge because that’s how they go an get connected with their family and friends overseas and you’ve got to be connected these days,” he said.

Tourism in Cleveland has shown a steady increase over the years and impressive increase in tourism sales tax with $20,000 over the same time period as last year.

The tourism sales tax is growing at a little over a four percent increase each year.

Tourism tax is growing at double what the regular sales tax is.

“This is real money we are seeing from tourism,” said Alford.

“It’s unprecedented growth we are seeing and we want to make sure our budget reflects that. We feel Cleveland is just on the cusp of doing and haing something great with tourism and we want to make sure the city and the chamber is ready. We want to make sure these tourists make Cleveland their destination,” he said.

Robinson added, “It’s going to be important that we work closer than we already do. We don’t want to miss what’s coming up and we’re going to come and give you updates and get feedback from y’all. It’s growing faster than we can keep up with and we all need to figure this out together.”

Cleveland Mayor Billy Nowell said, “I think it’s very important on the Cleveland aspect that we recognize that Lisa Cooley has raised so much money through grants and such. She’s really done a great job.”

Robinson said the operating budget for Team Cleveland is only $25,000 and Cooley spends over $70,000 in grants.

Alderman Maurice Smith asked if there was a possibility of a blues conference in the future.