Noise and someone's house shaking at 4 a.m. is enough to cause any resident to ask questions, at was the case for Freddie Williams.

Williams appeared before the Cleveland Board of Aldermen Tuesday to discuss the loud noise that can be heard from MMC Materials, Inc., just 100 yard from his home in the early hours of the morning.

"My concern with the board is the noise and shaking of the ground in my living area on Ferguson and Wilson Street. Too many times the business behind my living quarters is disturbed by shaking and severe noise between 4 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the concrete factory," said Williams.

According to its website, "MMC Materials delivers comprehensive concrete solutions to commercial and residential customers throughout Mississippi, South Alabama, West Tennessee and Eastern Louisiana. As a premier concrete producer MMC Materials is committed to excellence, outstanding service, quality assurance and continuous innovation.”

Williams said he has called more than once and Brett Moorman, Community Development director, said they were issuing citations.

"They're breaking up old concrete and it's two great machines bigger than this building and one is an air hammer," said Williams.

He made a large boom sound, giving an example of what he hears from his home.

Board attorney Jamie Jacks said, "The noise ordinance does address construction for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and that can be looked at. I believe the shaking is a general public nuisance as well. "

Alderman Gary Gainspoletti said, "That plant was designed for mixing concrete not crushing."

Alderman Robert Sanders said, "That place was for another purpose and now it's taken on a new horizon. I propose we write a letter for them to cease."

Gainspoletti told Williams if it happens at 4 a.m. to please call the Cleveland Police Department so it can document the noise and the complaints.

The ordinance prohibits unreasonable noise meaning, "The creation of any unreasonably loud, disturbing noise in the city is hereby prohibited. Noises of such character, intensity and duration as are reasonably calculated to be detrimental to the life or health of any ordinary reasonable person are hereby prohibited."

Acts that are declared in the ordinance as loud and disturbing are the playing of any radio, phonograph, or musical instrument with a loud volume between the hours included in the ordinance that could disturb another person; automobiles and motorcycles making loud noises or spinning tired, grating, grinding, or rattling; any sort of construction; drums, loudspeakers and another devices to attract attention to a performance; and loud and barking dogs.

Certain uses of sound amplifying equipment by businesses are also prohibited.

The ordinance reads, "The use of any loudspeaker or amplifier of sound attached to a building housing a business establishment in such manner that the sound coming from such loudspeaker or amplifier with such volume during the hours between midnight and 7 a.m., as to create a noise such as reasonably calculated to disturb a person of ordinary disposition under the same or similar circumstances residing in a dwelling or other type of residence in the vicinity shall be prohibited."

This also includes outside business establishments.

Violations will result in fines with the first offense being $100, $250 for the second offense, $500 for the third offense, and $1,000 for the fourth.