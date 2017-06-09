Now that the Cleveland School District has consolidated the high schools and middle schools, the stakeholders attending each school district meeting have turned to the Cleveland Board of Aldermen for discussion and help in what they think is a need to unite the city as well as a new building for the students.

Reverend Edward Duvall spoke on the group's behalf.

"We're asking this board to partnership with us as we strive to bring true reconciliation to this city. The city has been divided by race for too long and it's time we bring healing to this city. We got the consolidation; the fight is over, so now is the time that we need to come together to make this city a better city.

"My biggest concern with the city is that we have poured a lot of money into the hotel, prisons, Delta State, the Grammy Museum, but we've neglected our children and their educational needs. We send inmates to sit in our prisons but we send kids to dilapidated schools infested with mold," he said.

Duvall requested the board to build a coalition to focus on the educational needs of children.

"We need to provide our children with the right resources that will enable them to compete in a global society. Our children need a new school they can be proud of and have the resources that will equip them to get the best education. We need this board to collaborate with people like the board of supervisors, Delta State, the chamber of commerce, businesses like Baxter, Wal-Mart, Quality Steel, and every citizen of this city to come together and build a new school," he said.

Duvall mentioned the public school facilities in Corinth in comparison to here in Cleveland.

"They're population is half of our population and their tax pay is about a third of our tax pay. We need to stop looking at our children through the eyes of color and see all of them as our children whether they be black or white. We can help our kids now, or we can pay for it later.

"We can spend a little money now and build a new school or we can reap the repercussions later when they steal, rob and kill us for our pensions and social security. It’s good we got tourism coming but they look at our schools and nobody will be enticed to stay here," he said.

Duvall added when people look to Cleveland as a potential area to live, the school district would play a large role in that decision.

"When professors look at Delta State, and consider coming over as a professor they'll look at our school system and they're going to want to go somewhere else.

“When businesses look to relocate and see they have no where to send their kids to a state-of-the-art school they aren't going to relocate either," he said.

The aldermen made no comments but listened and thanked Duvall for his thoughts on the situation. He was told any monetary requests are entertained during budget session in August.

While many community members, and even members of the Cleveland School District Board of Trustees would love to have a new facility, it was said during the court proceedings in 2015 that there was not enough funding for such an event.

Currently, The Cleveland School District is working to put all 7th-8th grade students at East Side High School in August 2017 and all 9th-12th grade students at Cleveland High and Margaret Green Junior High School.

All sixth grade students, with the exception of Bell and Hayes Cooper will return to their neighborhood schools.

School District Attorney Jamie Jacks said in a previous statement, "The District is now working in earnest to prepare for a successful school year as the new Cleveland Central.

"The Court has ordered certain reporting deadlines and the District should meet those deadlines which include planning public engagement efforts and planning for the preservation of the legacies of the Cleveland High and East Side High.

"The Chamber is partnering with the District in April for a Spring cleaning and freshen up the schools day, there will be more opportunities to tour the schools and a re-branding campaign is about to be under way.

"The District is excited to move forward with the new plan and would ask everyone in the community to be positive and join in the efforts to promote the new schools."

Earlier in the school the students were given the opportunity to select and vote on a school name, mascot and colors.

The students chose Cleveland Central, Wolves, and purple and black.