Delta Health Center was awarded $50,000 by the Women's Foundation of Mississippi for the center's ProjectRAD.

According to Robin Boyles, director of Programs, Planning, and Development at Delta Health Center, she found out about the grant through a bulletin that the state agency emails and decided to apply for the grant

Boyles described the concept of ProjectRAD, Reaching Adolescents in the Delta, as a new preventative healthcare program focusing primarily on educating ages 13 to 21 about Sexually Transmitted Diseases, HIV, and teen pregnancy for in the counties of Bolivar, Sunflower, and Washington.

"This will be accomplished with a two-pronged approach: providing education and information through community outreach efforts; and by providing preventive and primary care services to adolescents through scheduled teen clinics regardless of their ability to pay," said Boyles.

Delta Health Center community outreach workers plan to provide information about the program to teens at school events, as well as reach out to young people through community health fairs, and community events.

The Teen Clinic will begin in October and will be held once a month at the Delta Health Centers in Mound Bayou, Indianola and Greenville.

Boyle said the monthly teen clinics will be staffed by OB/GYN's and will provide information about how to protect themselves from STD's, HIV, and teen pregnancy.

"Delta Health Center has a long history of providing comprehensive health services regardless of one's ability to pay. Our OB/GYN's, Dr. Ja'Larna Grant and Dr. Michael Morris, are excited about offering this specialized program for adolescents.

“Our teen pregnancy and STD rates in the Mississippi Delta are very high and this project will allow us to focus efforts to address sexual and reproductive health by providing medically accurate age appropriate services to adolescents," said Robin Boyles, Director of Program Planning and Development.

The clinic will follow guidelines from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention and will provide screenings for STD's as well as treatment.

The staff will also counsel participants on how to use contraception correctly and will encourage sexually active and non-sexually active teens to practice abstinence.

According to Boyles, the funds from the grant will go toward providing an evidence-based curriculum for the Teen Clinic.

The half of the funds will go towards providing salaries and benefits for the OB/GYN staff member, billboards, brochures, snacks, and incentives for teens.