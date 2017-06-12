Recently Cleveland painted sharrow symbols along nearly 15 miles of city streets.

These symbols denote a shared traffic lane between motorists and cyclists. They are not designated as bike lanes and are not part of any walking trail in the city.

Cleveland Police Chief Buster Bingham said pedestrians have recently been using the sharrow lanes as a walking trail.

"This is about public safety,╙ said Bingham. ╥People should not be walking in the shared traffic lanes.

"These lanes are to be shared between motorists and bicyclists, not pedestrians."

In a previous story, Judson Thigpen, director of the Cleveland-Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce, said, "Cycling has become very popular and installing sharrow symbols and signage is important because it helps to create an environment of awareness for cyclists. We see a lot of college students, children, young adults and even senior citizens cycling.

"Providing safe routes for cyclists is important because it is a continuation of the quality of place improvements taking place in Cleveland."



Lisa Cooley, Team Cleveland manager, said previously, "These measures are especially important in Cleveland because of Delta State. There are many students who do not own cars. We owe it to these students to provide safe routes for getting around town.

"Also, it's a responsible thing to do from a health standpoint. We all know that our state ranks really high when it comes to obesity. City leaders have done an incredible job of adding walking trails and sidewalks around town. This is just another aspect that will provide our residents with opportunities to live a healthier lifestyle," said Cooley.

Bingham said it╒s important to remember that Mississippi law considers bicycles to be vehicles.

A person riding a bicycle has all of the rights and duties of the driver of a vehicle, except as otherwise provided in Article 27 of the Traffic Regulations and Rules of the Road in the Mississippi Code.

Mississippi law requires that while passing a bicyclist on a roadway, a motorist shall leave a safe distance of at least 3 feet between the vehicle and the bicyclist until safely past the bicycle.

In addition, a motor vehicle operator may pass a bicycle traveling in the same direction in a non-passing zone with the duty to execute the pass only when it is safe to do so.

Mississippi generally requires that every bicyclist operating a bicycle, at a speed less than the speed of traffic ride as close as practicable to the right-hand curb or edge of the roadway.

Persons riding bicycles upon a roadway shall not ride more than two abreast except on paths or parts of roadways set aside for the exclusive use of bicycles.

Persons riding two abreast shall not impede the normal and reasonable movement of traffic and, on a multilane roadway shall ride within a single lane.