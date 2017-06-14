SHAW — Concerns with lack of certified teachers was discussed at the recent meeting of the West Bolivar Consolidated School District Board of Trustees.

Gail Towers, who attended the meeting, asked the board how many vacancies were in the district.

She was told there were currently 40 vacancies between administrators and instructors.

"I am very concerned for our students with the number of vacancies that we have and we end up running a whole year with noncertified people. The children are being cheated. They're not getting what they need,” she said.

“Since you're unable to provide what they need on the front end, I personally feel you owe them something on the back end to compensate because had they had qualified teachers, and did not master this material I wouldn't have a problem.

“Simply because of what I'm hearing is going on in some of these classrooms, which is nothing, you owe these kids something, because they are being penalized for circumstances that are beyond their control," said Towers.

Towers did not explain what she meant by the school board owing something to the students in return but she did express fears of next school year starting out with the vacancies.

She added, "Each year we're dragging that hole deeper and deeper. We need to start getting our children out of this hole. How we're going to do it, I don't know, but something has to be done to help compensate for what they are not getting in that classroom.”

Interim superintendent Larry Walker said several superintendents in the area are feeling the effects of not having enough certified teachers in their district.

Walker said he talked with representatives from Teach for America.

"They can only accommodate around 190 (instructors). You're looking at 275 is the number of instructors needed, but TFA can only support 190. So you're looking at major problems, especially when the universities are not turning out the teachers that you need. So the demand is much greater than the supply.

"The only thing we can do is to constantly look for people, and to encourage those people who are not certified to become certified and utilize federal funds to try to help those individuals," said Walker.

Walker added that the school district is working towards finding certified teachers for this school.

"I feel the hurt as well. I have a daughter, and I have right at 1,300 other babies that are caught up in that same thing. It's painful and I will be the first one to it. I feel that hurt each and everyday. "

"We're trying to provide professional development for those individuals that are expert citizens to pull them up and assistant them, not just to pull them up, but provide the necessary training and opportunities for them to become certified. We are paying for test, and are doing everything that is legal."

In other news, Nathan Towers, principal of West Bolivar Elementary School and Malcolm Brown, principal of West Bolivar High School, gave School At-Risk Presentations for the month of May 2017.

Towers reported a 91 percent passing rate on the Third Grade Reading Summative Assessment and the remainder of students passed the retest.

Brown revealed a new strategy to increase student achievement on the state assessments.

"Teachers would be required to share data with other staff members and create action plans for students who have not mastered a particular subject matter.”

Brown said the test scores for the state assessment have not return from the Mississippi Department of Education.

"We feel good about those scores because test scores were going up in October during the second nine weeks, the scores improved a lot. In March, they improved even more, so the nine-week test scores have looked good, and we are expecting that to carry over into the state test.