The Cleveland School District Board of Trustees looked through petitions Monday to find signatures that may have been duplicated.

Business manager Cindy Holtz, Superintendent Jackie Thigpen and Curriculum, Instruction, and Technology coordinator Lisa Bramuchi sat in on the initial review of the petitions when they were submitted.

The petitions were submitted at the end of May protesting a possible tax increase which would cover the cost of work need to school in the district.

"They went through the petitions and determined there were multiple persons that signed a petition twice, and in some cases, three times," attorney Jamie Jacks said.

The board, along with Jacks and Holtz, spent the afternoon examining 190 pages and found that 159 names were duplicated.

"What the board needs to do is make a preliminary determination that these were the duplicate signatures, and we will post these signatures along with Ms. Kelly's signatures that she found who were not registered voters," Jacks said.

Bolivar County Circuit Clerk Marilyn Kelly has been going through the petitions to determine if all those who signed were registered voters within the Cleveland School District

Jacks said it has been taking Kelly some time to get through the list of signatures on the petitions, but she should be completed with the list by June 14.

Jacks said those who signed the petitions more than once would have 10 days to come forward and present information to determine their signatures are not duplicated.

During the 4-hour long meeting, there was a lot of tension between board members and community members over the signatures.

Many of the community members questioned if it was also Kelly's responsibility to count the duplicate signatures as well.

Jacks said, "Ms. Kelly will make the determination for registered voters, but she specifically did not look for duplicates. It is the board's duty to look for duplicate signatures."

During the last special called meeting on May 30, Jacks told the board and audience that a report will be made on how many petitions received were verified during the June 12 meeting.

Because the petitions were not verified, the board recessed the meeting until June 30.

The board will then make a decision on whether enough signatures have been submitted to have an election on the tax increase that is needed to make school improvements.

It has been stated that if 20 percent of registered voters in the district signed the petition opposing the tax increase, a special election will be held.

Although the district is allowed a 3 mill increase, the board determined it only needed a 1.3 mill increase.

The board of trustees will make a final determination on June 30.

At the beginning of the meeting, community resident James Stamps expressed his concerns about the new consolidation.

Stamps said the community is in the dark about what the school board is doing and it is time that the school board let everyone know what their plans and visions are for the next five to ten years.

Stamps told the board they have not allowed the residents to express their concerns over a period of time.

"I feel that it is your responsibility and duty to work with and for the community, and it is important that the board formulate a plan to communicate these points with the community," said Stamps.