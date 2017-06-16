Team Cleveland received three awards Thursday when the Mississippi Main Street Association celebrated achievements of Mississippi Main Street Communities at the 28th Annual Awards Luncheon in downtown Jackson.

Team Cleveland received the Premier Partner award for its Wired for Sound program with Delta Music Institute and Tricia Walker and it received the Outstanding Image Promotion for Team Cleveland Main Street Branding.

Team Cleveland also received Outstanding Visual Merchandising at H Squared.

Wired for Sound was an initiative developed by the Delta Music Institute, Team Cleveland Main Street and Keep Cleveland Boring to put DMI student musicians in local restaurants 2-3 nights a week for 10 weeks. Using money raised during their restaurant week promotion in January, Keep Cleveland Boring and Team Cleveland Main Street were able to pay for half the cost of live music. For only $25 a night, local restaurants were able to have weekly live music.

The Outstanding Image Promotion recognizes the downtown organization or business that has developed an effective public relations piece or specific promotional campaign.

Following the master planning charrette that was hosted by Mississippi Main Street, Team Cleveland Main Street began work on a branding campaign that encouraged shopping local.

The plan included adding banners downtown and on streets that connect MS Highway 61 and Delta State University to downtown.

In total, 68 banners have been installed. Additionally, the Team Cleveland design committee and Cleveland Heritage Commission worked with MDOT for nearly three years to install a system of wayfinding and public parking signs in Cleveland. The signs direct passersby off the busy highways and toward our downtown area.

Also, the Team Cleveland organization committee developed a Shopping & Dining Guide that provides a description of every downtown retailer. More than 10,000 guides have been provided to visitors so far.

In total, Team Cleveland has spent $63,440.45 in privately raised money on this project.

The Outstanding Visual Merchandising award recognizes excellence in visual merchandising in a retail business in a Main Street district.

The winner was H Squared, located in downtown Cleveland.

In 2012, Haley Kelly opened H Squared Ladies Wear in downtown Cleveland. Last November, she moved into a historic 6,400 square foot building, which formerly housed Kamien’s department store. By moving into the larger space, Haley was able to once again provide a department store in Cleveland.

To make the much-needed improvements to her new building, Haley and her husband Eric worked with Mississippi Main Street for design services.

H Squared now features whitewashed hardwood floors, chandeliers, marble countertops, and unique furnishings to provide a big city feel in downtown Cleveland. H Squared also features a pink MG convertible that helps to display merchandise.

The presentation of awards was made by MMSA Board President Allison Beasley, MMSA Past President Suzanne Smith and staff.

The annual awards luncheon honors Main Street directors, board members and volunteers and recognizes the most outstanding downtown development projects from Main Street communities in Mississippi.

"This is the Mississippi Main Street Association’s most important event of the year," said Allison Beasley, MMSA President. "It gives us an opportunity to meet with and celebrate the local directors and investors throughout the state that are doing the hard work of making our downtown districts more competitive, successful and sustainable."

"We are thrilled to honor our economic development and preservation heroes in Mississippi's downtowns," Beasley said.

Since 1993, Mississippi Main Street Association has generated more than $5 billion in private and public investment (including more than $1.2 billion in public investment).

In 2016, Mississippi Main Street programs generated 234 net new businesses, 68 business expansions to existing businesses, 1,811 net new jobs, 104 facade rehabilitations and 366 downtown residential units.

MMSA currently has 50 active Main Street cities throughout the state, seven Downtown Network members, and numerous Associate, Allied professional members, and Friends of Main Street.