Delta Arts Alliance is returning to Court Street for the third year to host the annual A Night in the Arts on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The block party is a fundraiser event for the DAA for many ongoing projects including renovation of the Ellis Theatre.

Tickets are currently on sale and will be available the night of the event for $50. Tickets with Wine Tasting included are $65.

A full cash bar will be open throughout the evening.

"We had so much fun last year planning, hosting and having this party," Fundraising Chair and Delta Arts Alliance Board member Heather Walker explained.

"It was an absolute no-brainer we would return with this block party-feel in 2017. This was the party everybody was talking about the next day last year, so I promise you don't want to miss this year's A Night in the Arts."

LipStick Blond, will provide the evening's entertainment on stage after the Art for Auction, which will feature both silent and live auction items.

Confirmed artists include Rick Anderson, Jamie Tate, Leslie Turner, Vicki Wood, Lacy Barger, Ron Koehler, and Lawson King.

"We are again returning with an awesome line-up of food truck vendors, thanks to the hard work of fellow board member Scott Speakes," said Walker.

"We are happy to have Jimmy Sushi return because we know he received rave reviews last year. We are also welcoming back Fuel, which will present a grilled cheese extraordinaire and a flavorful taco of some sort. We are happy to host Chef Tom Ramsey this year and his twist on Cuban street food," she said.

"We are so grateful to all of our kind sponsors, donors and patrons. We hope those that were with us last year will be back and bring all their friends. Those that couldn't make it last year, we are ready and waiting for you," Walker said.

Funds raised from A Night in the Arts will go to support Delta Arts Alliance and its operation throughout the year.

Annually, Delta Arts is able to provide quality arts education experiences to over 6,000 youth annually in six Mississippi Delta counties.

For more information, call 662 843 3344.