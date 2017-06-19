The board members of the non-profit Back to Basic Daycare held a public meeting at the Robinson-Carpenter Memorial Library to reveal plans on building a new daycare and after school center.

According to Eldora Jones, executive director, the organization applied for a loan and grant with United States Department of Agriculture, for almost a million dollars.

The plan is to use the grant to build the facility on U.S. Highway 61 and the meeting was a qualification for obtaining the funds.

For over 20 years, Jones ran a daycare center out of her home.

In 2014, she and Assistant Director Rubina Griffin partnered with 21st Century Community Learning Center and began working in H.M Nailor Elementary and Parks Elementary, primarily with at-risk and low-income students.

"I would like to continue partnering with Nailor and Parks. Hopefully with the new facility we can do more of that," said Jones.

"One of our main goals is to get our kid to become better readers. This is especially important for our third-graders. If they aren't able to pass the third grade state test, they could be held back."

She also said if the funding is approved, it would help to serve more than the needs of children.

“It's going to cut back on a lot of issues. With this building we will be able to serve not only children, but also help the community," said Jones.

Jones said one way the new building is expecting to help the community is by providing 75 job opportunities.

"This place is going to bring in a lot employment opportunities in the community. We're targeting 75 teachers and assistances," said Jones.

While speaking to the crowd, Jones said the new facility plans run seven days a week, closing at 10 p.m.

Griffin urged parent's to be more active in their child's education.

"We have to believe that our children can triumph against any obstacle. Every year there is something different that relates to the school and the state department that might affect our children negatively. We have to prepare them. We are our children's first teachers. We teach them how to walk and respond to be in our environment, so why not teach them to read and become lovers of reading," said Griffin.

Griffin told the group of parents and children about her issues with reading comprehension as a child.

"I had an issue for many years, but when that issue was identified and after receiving enrichment to help me, the issue was no more, said Griffin.

"God has given Ms. Jones a vision, she has written down, she has made claim and now she is taking action. What she is asking us to do is to come together as a unit. If we reach the child, we reach the family and we become a community with a wealth of knowledge, said Griffin