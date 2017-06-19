Mississippi Representative Abe Hudson Jr. reflected on the recent special legislative session held in Jackson.

Hudson said the special session was necessary after appropriations for the Attorney General's Office, the Mississippi Department of Transportation, and State Aid Roads were not agreed upon during the regular legislative session.

Hudson said Gov. Phil Bryant also called for the legislators to vote on the creation of the Financial and Operational Responses That Invigorate Future Years Act.

Though the FORTIFY Act passed the house by a vote of 73-41, Hudson said he voted against because he viewed it as ambiguous legislation.

"(The bill) had too many caveats in it that made me feel uncomfortable. Most importantly, it would increase the rainy day fund from 7.5 percent to 10 percent to help improve the state's credit rating. In my opinion, the reasoning is flawed and does not truly reflect the real economic status of Mississippi," said Hudson.

Another bill, the representative voted no on was Senate Bill 2001, which passed by a vote of 73-43.

Hudson said the bill deposits state agency special funds into the state general fund.

"It was an 88 page bill that we had no time to thoroughly read before session. I think that is highly unacceptable. In order to be an effective policy maker, it is important that all legislators have time to thoroughly review a bill.

"Furthermore, there are a few state agencies that utilize special funds as a way to divert funds to various programs. Those agencies will have to now go through a process to request those special funds that they are entitled to from the state general fund. This equates to almost $10 million that went back into the general fund, which now has to be authorized by the Legislature if the agencies want the money returned. Considering the recent budget cuts, this is another hardship placed on several agencies", said Hudson.

During the special session, Hudson voted on House Bill 2, which details appropriations for MDOT, and House Bill 1, which had a budget for the Attorney General's Office.

"Minus a few projects, the MDOT budget was the same as it was before we left session. During the regular session, the House and the Senate seemed to have different ideas about how to fund this agency. I was glad we came to terms on it so quickly during special session."

The Attorney General's budget, as with all other agencies, was drastically reduced. I was glad to discover where the $23 million dollar budget was spent to help folks all over Mississippi. While out of session, I began to more intimately recognize what the Attorney General's Office does to protect Mississippi's citizens.

He also said $175 million was allocated to State Aid Road Construction in the Senate Bill 2003.

"The State Aid Road Construction funds were very important because of our already crumbling infrastructure. Though we need to invest more, I felt it was important to vote yes so that counties could have some financial relief. I feel that one way to support the State Aid Road Construction is by increasing the state gas tax. It would be a way for each Mississippian to incrementally pay for our crumbling infrastructure," said Hudson.

Hudson voiced concerns about Rep. Karl Oliver, listened as 11 Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus members expressed their concerns about his recent social media comment.

"I hold no grudges. I did, however, address it in my own way via social media. As I stated before, I do not believe the word ‘lynch’ should be used by an elected official. It is offensive to the Black community at large. Due to the history of the Deep South, we must exhibit more emotional intelligence so that we cannot continue to be stereotyped as a state."

He revealed that Rep. Oliver apologized via Facebook and to various MLBC members.

In addition to the MLBC, he claimed that none of the bills authored by MLBC members were brought to the floor of the committee during the regular session.

"It appeared (the MLBC members) had no influence on bills when they hit the floor because of the supermajority Republican legislature. This repetitive marginalization of people and their concerns hurts Mississippi worse than any other state due to our history."

Despite of feeling surrounding the treatment of the MLBC, he also said he is optimistic of the state's ability to grow.

"On more than one occasion, I have talked about how this is the 200 year anniversary for Mississippi. And on that note, I sense her growing up. Growth is sometimes painful. It oftentimes means giving something up or taking on something new. The truth is, depending on who you are; you may have to philosophically do one or both of the aforementioned. Either way, we all have to ask what we are willing to personally do, so that we can aggregately improve the Mississippi brand."