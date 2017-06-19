"I have been fortunate enough to work for a company who has nurtured my growth," said Paramedic Craig Sparks of Cleveland.

Last week, Sparks, along with 109 other unsung heroes from 36 states, was honored and nationally recognized in Washington, D.C., by the American Ambulance Association.

Sparks said it was his first time visiting Washington D.C., and it was an experience he will never forget.

Sparks was honored as a National Star of Life during the Association's 2017 Stars of Life Celebration.

"During my time there, I learned that all around the country that there are selfless individuals, and there were people there for far greater reason than I was."

Sparks added, "There were some who have risked their own lives, which is something EMS here does not do."

The Stars of Life Celebration honored the contributions of Emergency Medical Services professionals while shining light on the critical role EMS plays in our healthcare infrastructure.

The program also celebrated the contributions of ambulance professionals who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in service to the communities of the EMS profession.

Sparks begin working for Pafford Medical Services of Bolivar County seven years ago after moving to Cleveland from his hometown of Tupelo.

Sparks serves as the Field Training Officer and assists with the quality assurance for the Pafford Delta Division's participation in the Mississippi Trauma System.

In 2007, Sparks begin his EMS career by attending EMT school, and graduated Paramedic school in 2010 from Itawamba Community College.

Sparks supervisor John Paul Gates said Sparks has been a very dedicated worker since he started.

"Craig is dedicated to the community, to his family, and to his fellow man," said Gates.

"Not only is Craig an excellent paramedic, he is an EMS educator, EMT instructor at Coahoma Community College, and he teachers CPR both to medical professionals and members of the community."

"I plan to train the best and brightest students into the EMT program so they can care for our community and me one day," said Sparks.

Sparks said he wants the community to have the best care as possible.

Sparks will also be furthering his education in nursing school in the fall at Mississippi Delta Community College.

"Although I will be attending nursing school in the fall," Sparks said. "I am not looking to leave EMS entirely."

Sparks said he actually never plans to leave EMS, but he plans to work part time so that he was spend more time with his family and small children at home.

While being honored in D.C., Sparks met with some of Mississippi's congressional representatives and other staff members to offer his insights about providing advanced life support EMS services from the perspective of being one of the State's exemplary hands-on care providers since 2007.

"Craig understands the issues facing our profession, and he would be a good leader to relay those issues to the congressional leaders in Washington, D.C.," Gates said.

Sparks said he met with Senator Roger Wicker, Thad Cochran's staff, and he also met with Congressman Bennie Thompson and his staff.

"We talked about rural EMS. Most of our counties are rural in the Delta. We do first line of healthcare in these areas. We just described the them the need we have here for EMS," said Sparks.

Sparks has tended to the EMS needs of at least 9,000 seriously hurt or very ill Mississippi citizens and visitors in their homes or hotels, on the State's roadways, at their workplaces or at the State's recreational playgrounds and wilderness.

Sparks is the first individual from Cleveland to ever receive an honor such as this.

Sparks said there was another individual from West Point by the name of Michael Collums who was awarded posthumously.

Collums was an EMT with more than 20 years of service. He was killed in the line of duty on Feb, 21, 2017, when responding to an emergency patient when his ambulance collided with another vehicle.

"I heard so many overwhelming stories from the others in Washington. They only reason we do what we do is help and serve others and help to our fellow man," said Sparks.

Sparks said he feels honored he was selected as a Star of Life and that he was able to share that moment with his wife Christi Sparks.

"I just feel honored. I also feel that I was just doing my job," Sparks said.

Sparks added, "I was just doing what I was assigned to do and that is taking care of other people."

"Regardless if he is caring for 911 callers, teaching EMS students, or if he has been deployed to Mississippi flood evacuations or hurricane responses, his compassion for his fellow man shows in everything he does," said Gates in a recent press release.

Sparks said, "EMS was never apart of my plan. I wouldn't even call it a job. It is more of calling, and I know this is where I need to be."