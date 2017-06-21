Kay Ann Lasker and other youth from First United Methodist Church load food items at a check out line. The items were taken to Helping Hands in Cleveland.

As summer months allow more time for leisure activities, one way to spend that time is cleaning out kitchen cabinets for donations to Helping Hands of Cleveland-Bolivar County.

Helping Hands is a non-profit organization, which helps to alleviate hunger and poverty by providing food and services to people in need.

This month, donations are low, meaning those in Cleveland needing assistance are struggling.

In order to qualify for assistance at helping hands, applicants must be enrolled in the SNAP program, receive social security, or fall within a certain income bracket.

Helping Hands depends on donations, however it does receive some government assistance and is able to purchase food on occasion.

After children from First United Methodist Church visited to assist in stocking shelves, they realized there was very little food to stock.

“It made me sad to not see food for people that are hungry. We needed to go get some,” said Charlie Gordon.

“If we are able to make donations and help, it’s really important,” said Kay Ann Lasker.

“I agree. We can do it and it’s what you are supposed to do,” said Hill Lasker.

The Laskers, Gordon, and other children from FUMC promptly left Helping Hands for a local grocery store where they, and co-director Angela Jefcoat, purchased canned goods for Helping Hands.

Upon their return, more children of FUMC and co-director Mary Rizzo quickly stocked the shelves as people began to line up outside.

Helping Hands director Mikel Sykes said, “Any and all canned goods are welcome. We also take in food items that can be kept on the shelves such as cereal or pasta. Donations fluctuate depending on the time of the year. A small portion of our food comes in donations because we receive orders from the Mississippi Food Network as well as Kroger.

“However between those orders we can sometimes run very low and this is when we could use donations coming through the door during office hours,” he said.

Summer hours for Helping Hands are Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Sykes said even the smallest donation matters.

“It is important because every individual food item matters to someone and their family. We want to do our part in assisting our fellow community members in need and it is much easier to do that effectively when our shelves are stocked well,” he said.

Sykes said Helping Hands also takes monetary donations and they can be dropped off at Helping Hands or mailed to PO Box 291, Cleveland.

Sykes said they always welcome volunteers.

“If anyone is interested in volunteering they can contact us during office hours to plan for a day of service or if anyone would be interested in joining our regular rotation of volunteers they can do that as well. Volunteer services are not needed as much as food donation per say, but we don’t turn away people who want to give their time to those we serve,” he said.

While there are no specific places for people to drop of donations if Helping Hands is closed, Sykes said, “because we are under the umbrella of the Bolivar County Ministerial Association our local church leaders can assist those who want to donate if we are closed.”

Sykes said Helping Hands, an agency of the United Way of Cleveland-Bolivar County, is yet another organization making a positive impact on the area.

“I am proud to be a part of Helping Hands because of the positive impact we have on this community. Whenever we send a family out the front doors of the office with a box of food that may get them to their next paycheck or feed their children for the week it makes all of the other business aspects of the job worth it. We have a great mission and a great support system here and I am thankful to be a part of this organization,” he said.

For more information, visit the office at 404 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. or call (662) 843-7150.