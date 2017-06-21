The Board of Trustees for the North Bolivar Consolidated School District terminated superintendent Linda Robinson at a special call meeting on Tuesday.

Board secretary John Coleman confirmed the action shortly after executive session but did not go into details why the decision was made due to personnel matters.

The decision was made on a 3-2 vote.

During the last regular board meeting, the trustees decided to suspend Robinson with pay and the school's attorney Nathaniel Armistad was terminated.

The interim superintendent is Federal Program Director Casper Hall and the school attorney is Julian Miller of Jackson.

Another reason for Tuesday's meeting was to get approval to transfer $750,000 from the 16th section land fund to district maintenance.

The $750,000 was requested from financial consultant Sam Sparks so the district could make payroll for the months of June and July.

"The reason the money is being pulled is because the June payroll needs to be completed and the July payroll needs to be completed now," said board president Jefferick Butler.

Butler said there is $1.9 million in 16th Section money.

"There is also a request to move one million so that we can operate for next school year," said Butler.

Butler added, "Right now, there is $750,000 request to close this year out, and once the budget is done, there will be another request to move one million to operate for the upcoming school year."

In a recent meeting with Butler, he said the school district was in the red and in order for the school district to function, trustees would have to go into the 16th section funds.

Butler admitted that the North Bolivar Consolidated School District has been in the red for a while now owing a total of over one million dollars.

"The district is in turmoil as it relates to finances. We're going to have to make some major decisions," said Butler.

According to balance sheets, the school food service program is $92,579.39 in red; Broad Street High School athletic funds is $60,131.88 in red; and John F. Kennedy High School athletic funds is 12,047.37 in red.

"Something is going to have to be done differently when the students return," Butler said. "We just can't do a lot of purchasing."

Butler said they are in the process of trying to decide if they want to lose money from the 16th section funds just to assist the athletic programs.

Butler said, "The financial consultant said in the district there is no spending control from a district's office standpoint."

Butler said Sparks discovered that no bank reconciliation statements were done after February 2017.