Delta State University will honor the International Day of Yoga at 8 a.m. Friday on the Quad with a free public yoga gathering.

All ages are encouraged to join the event and participants are asked to bring their own mats or blankets.

International Day of Yoga is a global initiative by the International Association of Human Value, also known as the Art of Living.

Parveen Chawla, coordinator of International Association of Human Value for Mississippi and Arkansas, will act as the instructor for the event.

According to the International Association of Human Value, International Day of Yoga is a platform to come together to share, celebrate and deepen the path of yoga along with parallel celebrations in more than 100 cities across the country.

The Office of Student Life and DSU Quality Enhancement Plan are the sponsors for the event.

"We are excited to welcome Parveen Chawla onto our campus and host this free public event," said Jeanna Wilkes, coordinator of student activities at Delta State. "We hope to have a quad full of participants in celebration of International Day of Yoga."

In case of rain, the group will move to the second floor east lobby of the H.L. Nowell Student Union.