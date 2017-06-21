Residents gather to hear concerns on possible detention center

ROSEDALE — Jack Coleman, a local businessman and native of Rosedale, expressed interest in building a detention center for undocumented immigrants in Rosedale.

In March, Coleman presented the idea of building a new detention center that will house illegal aliens with hopes that it will become a booming new industry and bring in a lot of job growth.

If the private prison comes into fruition, Coleman will partner with a private prison corporation called Emerald Correctional Management to build a $70 to $80 million 750 to 1,000-bed facility.

Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance gathered over the weekend to raise questions about the facility and one of the questions raised was where will the money be coming from.

In a recent phone interview with Coleman, he saidt the money would be privately funded.

"No one in this county will need to put up any money, and it will not be from the government," said Coleman.

"They have to have a facility to be held in while having their legal status determined. It has nothing to do with criminals or jail," Coleman said.

Community organizer for MIRA Onelia Hawa of Jackson conducted the meeting in Rosedale Saturday to inform residents about the facility and why it would be a bad idea.

According to its website, MIRA is a membership-based alliance which seeks to expand the rights and opportunities of vulnerable immigrants in Mississippi. It also works to support immigrants in the exercise of their rights through providing legal services, organizing, advocacy, and public education.

"MIRA doesn't believe in people profiting off of illegal immigrants. In a lot of cases, the reason undocumented immigrants are detained is because obviously they don’t pay for us," said Hawa.

Hawa, who is a first generation U.S. citizen, said she comes from a family of immigrants, and oftentimes it is a long process to become a documented citizen on paper.

Hawa said, "It takes about seven, on average to, 14 years to become a documented citizen on paper, and it takes thousands of dollars.

"So many times, these people who are undocumented cane to the U.S. for a better life and a better economic opportunity," Hawa added.

MIRA is trying to organize local residents to speak out at the next Rosedale city meeting concerning Coleman's business plan.

Coleman said it has not been decided where the facility would actually be built, and there is no real particular site that has been looked at yet.

"Rosedale has a lot of square miles, so you can build it in a lot of places," Coleman said.

Hawa said, "The private corporation in which he is wanting to make a deal has a notorious past of leaving cities in massive amounts of debt, not honoring their contracts, and having a kind of inhumane conditions within the prison."

Hawa provided researched information from the American Civil Liberties Union about building a private facility for immigrants and the history of Emerald Correctional Management.

The background of the researched information states that the for-profit industry is notorious for shoddy and inhumane conditions, broken financial promises to local communities, and evasion of accountability when problems arise.

Hawa read, "Yet in recent years, the federal government has increasingly relied upon private prisons to detain immigrants."

In a recent Bolivar Commercial article, Coleman said Emerald Correctional Management expressed interest in building a detention facility in Rosedale about nine years ago.

He also claimed there is much more money in that field now and that Emerald Correctional Management is in the process of issuing out a lot more contracts for detention facilities.

Coleman told city council members that building a detention center will support 200 families with jobs, would provide $100,000 a year in scholarships for graduating high school students, will provide long term jobs with a 20 year contract, and that additional development will create over 80 jobs.

Coleman said when you have facility that is going to hold over 750 people or more; it can create a lot of jobs to hold the immigrants.

Coleman added, "We need to create jobs where people will have medical services while being held in this facility, so why not have those kind of jobs here. They are just regular people who are equal."

Coleman also mentioned that facility would create tax revenue to support the school district, road infrastructure, county, and city government.

"We have some of the lowest income towns in the county. There are a lot of towns here that are very low income, so this facility will give them jobs that will pay more than minimum wage in this low income," said Coleman.

Coleman said the city council members and the county has been very supportive in this process.

"Can you give us assurance and legal obligations that you can sign off that Rosedale will be safe, the neighbors will be, the neighborhoods, that people will benefit out of this with their tax money whether property tax or employment," KC Heart asked at the meeting.

Heart added, "The concern about this company leaving the city out of debt and inhumane treatment on prisoners, we just can't allow that to happen just for financial benefits no matter what."

Hawa discussed a plan-of-action to speak out against the detention center at the next City Hall meeting in July.

"The government is going to authorize this facility. I truly think it would be a good thing," said Coleman.