Filmmaker and owner of Obsidian Creative Studios Winfield Ezell Jr. wants to bring a new form of storytelling to the Mississippi Delta with a web series titled "The Real Delta."

"I believe the Mississippi Delta, and really the Delta as a whole and the south is a seed to everything that goes on everywhere, that's why folks love it here," said Ezell.

Ezell, originally from Tuscaloosa, AL, first visited the Delta a few years ago and fell in love with the rich history of the place.

Ezell said Mississippi Rep. Abe Hudson showed him the most of the Delta.

Ezell went before the Bolivar County Board of Supervisors Monday to share his ideas about the "The Real Delta" web series.

"The Real Delta" will be a four-season run that consists of a 10-minute episode that will play once a week.

The series will feature the history of Delta towns, generational businesses, and entrepreneurs who are making a difference in their communities.

The production of this series will be a regional collaborative initiative with hopes that all counties in the Delta will participate while shooting the web series.

Although the web series will be called "The Real Delta," there is also an organization called Real Delta Tours and Artistry, which was founded by Hudson.

Real Delta Tours and Artistry is a group that provides authentic Mississippi Delta Tours, creating handmade invitations, and sponsoring creative events.

Real Delta Tours and Artistry has an office located downtown Cleveland which is where OCS will set up to begin production of the series.

"We're going to tell these stories of lifestyle, culture, and businesses, but from the people's perspectives," said Ezell.

At the moment, Ezell is searching for sponsors and potential partners who will support this project.

Ezell and Hudson believe this series will benefit the counties and all of the areas from a tourism perspective.

Ezell plans to pitch his web series to seven other counties, which includes Sunflower, Leflore, Tallahatchie, Washington, Coahoma, Tunica, and Holmes counties.

Ezell said he wanted to make the board aware of this regional collaboration initiative.

Ezell said there would be follow up information about "The Real Delta" web series that will be released in a few weeks.