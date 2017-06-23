The Rotary Club of Cleveland recently honored the Kossman and Sledge families. Present were (front, from left) Susan Sledge, Joyce Sledge, Ed Kossman Jr., and Kitty Kossman; and (back) Homer Sledge III, Homer Sledge Jr., and Edward Kossman III.

The Rotary Club of Cleveland recently honored the Kossman and Sledge families for their contributions to the community and club.

"It's not all about the dollars and cents. It's about friendships and trying to give good service and help people," said Ed Kossman Jr.

Rotary President Myrtis Tabb said, "Senior Mr. Sledge and Senior Mr. Kossman (both now deceased), these two men came to this community and started what became thriving businesses and not only contributed to this community but also contributed to Rotary."

Rotary membership officer Bob Ragan, who has been friends with the families for many years, shared some of his fondest memories of them.

"It's really hard for me to come up with some nice stuff about y'all," Ragan joked.

Ragan talked about how the sons of the senior Kossman and Sledge followed in their footsteps both in the community and in the family businesses, Kossman's Inc. and Nehi Bottling Company, respectively

He said both started school and graduated Cleveland High School together.

Ragan presented a slideshow of photos about both families and their businesses dating back to the 1920s.

He said the highlight of his time in Rotary was honoring Sledge Sr. and Kossman Sr. with the Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International.

The award is the highest recognition given to a Rotarian.

"I can't think of any two in my life that epitomized the Rotary like these two people and their sons just followed right in their footsteps," Ragan said.

Kossman Sr. was 21-years-old when he opened Kossman's in 1917, later moving to Cleveland.

He formed the Mississippi Automobile Dealers Association where he served as president from 1949 to 1951. He also served on the board of the National Dealers Association, the National Board of Boy Scouts, American Red Cross, and was instrumental in Baxter's Laboratory coming to Cleveland.

"Ed served his community in many ways," said Ragan.

Like his father, Kossman Jr. has also served as the president for the Mississippi Automobile Dealer Association, member of Rotary Club, director of Planter's Bank, current director and former vice president of Delta Council, president of Adath Temple, and was named Time's Magazine's Mississippi Quality Dealer of the Year in 1978.

Ed Kossman Jr. said he remembers attending Rotary Club meetings with his father and participating in its service projects.

The Nehi Bottling Company started in 1927 and recently celebrated 90 years of business.

Homer Sledge Jr., affectionately known as Big Homer, also served as Rotary Club President, president of Nehi Bottling Company, board director of Cleveland State Bank, and he has also been honored with the Kossman Award at the Cleveland Bolivar County Chamber of Commerce.

After Ragan finished announcing Big Homer’s accomplishments, Ed Kossman Jr. yelled, "He played trombone and the piano too and football."

"When can we get you to play for us," Ragan asked, joking. "You won't," said Sledge Jr., laughing, "I gave the trombone away, and I promise you I have not played the piano in many years."

"It's been a very enjoyable, wonderful time. Giving back to community and being honored. You can't complain," said Big Homer said.

"I think it's always nice to be honored," Ed said. "There's probably others that deserve this much more thank our family, but I was very proud to be honored."

Ragan later complimented the men’s son, Homer Sledge III and Edward Kossman III.

"I promise you that I know y'all are both carrying on your grandfather's and your father's traditions in this community," he said.

"The Rotary Club has been special to my granddaddy, to dad, and myself. We're three presidents from Rotary Club, three Paul Harris Fellows, so we've been very blessed," said Sledge III, affectionately known as Little Homer.

When asked about the future of both Kossman's and Nehi Bottling Company, Kossman Jr. said, "Your employees really make your business, we may make some decisions as an owner, but it's really the employees who sells and treat the customers like you want."

Sledge Jr. said, "We've been very fortunate in our company and very fortunate to support the people in the community. It's been very rewarding."