Drew natives Kenwaun Meeks, Tamica Meeks and Davida Johnson are organizing a walk for gun violence awareness at 9 a.m. July 15 near downtown Drew.

"My sister Tamika Meeks and myself were on the phone talking after an incident happened in Drew, a guy was shot, and they claimed it was a suicide. We basically came to an agreement that enough is enough,” said Kenwaun.

Their next step was to organize a walk in Drew.

Kenwaun also started a Facebook page for his cause to reach out to various people and organizations.

"I immediately got on Facebook and created the Southern Gun Violence Awareness Walk page. I began posting articles relating to gun violence in Mississippi. The page got the attention of people who began to share stories of family members who were victims of gun violence,” said Kenwaun.

"I want the message to be that we're not saying guns are bad. What we are saying is guns don't kill people, people kill people. We need for everyone to be aware of what's going on in Mississippi. In Jackson, a guy killed eight people. It really hurts my heart to see people that I grew up around, not just dying, but also being angry enough to go out and shoot someone.”

He also reached out to organizations such as Moms Demand Action and the state chapter leader Erica Jones plans to be one of the speakers at the walk.

Moms Demand Action was founded by Shannon Wyatts, mother of one of the victims of Newtown shooting. The organization is one of the largest gun violence prevention groups in the country.

"We believe in common sense solution for gun control such as background check and other policies that will make our communities a safer place for our children," said Jones.

Kenwaun, who is an author, has invited Climmie Johnson Murry, who was shot in the head by National Guard during th Jackson States University massacre in 1970, to speak.

He is working with Murry to write her autobiography.

Along with raising awareness for gun violence, Meeks said he also want to draw attention to mental health issue in the state.

"Mississippi is getting worst in regards to gun violence as well as stress and depression, which in turn could lead to suicide," said Kenwaun Meeks.

"I know this walk cannot bring anybody that been shot and murdered back, but maybe it can save a life. My main goal is to get more eyes on the Delta and Mississippi and have people come here create more centers for depressions and stress. Mississippi is one of the top 10 states for stress and depression; we don't have the proper help. We have hotlines, but there's nothing like that one on one experience," said Kenwaun.

He also plans to contact Gloria Dickerson, Sunflower County supervisors, to reach out to youth in the Delta.

"She already has a center in Drew. We talked about a stress class and about mediation. Her words were that people don't realize that mediation calms you down. She is having mediation classes, and she is going to make it a learning center. So what I'm going to do as well, since I am an author, develop a writing class for young authors," said Kenwaun.

In talking with Tamica, she said she hopes the rally will begin a conversation on how to improve Drew as a whole.

"Drew used to be a really big town. Over the years it began to deplete and people began to get angry. There are no more outlets for people except violence. This is really a cry for my city. I am hoping that others hear our cry. We hope diminish all gun violence activity and began rebuilding," said Tamica.

"We're going to keep Drew alive, we're going end gun violence. We are not alone and together and we are not alone, "said Tamica.