The headstone of Alexander’s mother, along with many others, was discovered tossed behind the church in a wooded area.

Shelby native Clinton Alexander went to the funeral of his best friend's mother last Saturday and noticed the cemetery looked different.

The cemetery lies on the grounds of Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Shelby.

"At the cemetery, I started looking around and noticed all of the grass was cleaned with just a few headstones on the church ground," said Alexander.

Alexander began searching for answers as to why the cemetery land looked flat the following Monday.

Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church is also the cemetery Alexander's mother and grandmother are buried.

"My best friend's mother was not buried far from my mother's grave, and I noticed that someone else was buried where my mother was," said Alexander.

Alexander added, "So I'm thinking they have buried someone on top of my mother."

He discovered that the headstones, along with many others, were missing from the location in which they were buried.

Alexander said the headstones that belong on the gravesite were moved to the back of the church in the woods.

"A lot of the tombstones was thrown in dirt, and I also noticed that a slab of concrete was gone off my grandmother's grave.”

Alexander said, "When I seen so many other people’s headstones gone, I noticed that the grounds was clean all around the church. The land was just flat."

Alexander said he was very upset to see the headstones removed from the cemetery.

The Bolivar Commercial called the Shelby City Clerk’s office but it was not able to provide much information as to why the cemetery was missing the headstones.

Alexander said he later found out the cemetery land had been sold to a local farmer by the name of Rives Neblett.

"It just really upsets and hurts me to see that my mother's headstone is not in the place where she was buried," said Alexander.

Alexander's mother Dorothy Mae Alexander died when he was just four-years-old.

Attempts were made by The Bolivar Commercial to contact the church, Neblett and Shelby attorney Todd Jefferies.