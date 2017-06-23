Kenneth Akridge II was sentenced on April 21 to three consecutive life sentences for the murder of Ray Russell, Teresa Russell, and Emmitt Ray Russell.

The defendant was initially charged with the crimes of capital murder and firearm enhancement for counts one and two. He was also charged with capital murder, firearm enhancement, and elderly enhancement in the count three for the death of Emmitt Ray Russell.

According to documents from the Circuit Court of the Second Judicial District of Bolivar County, the state dropped the firearm enhancement charge in counts one, two, and three, and the elderly enhancement charge in count three.

Upon being advised of all his legal and constitutional right, Akridge pleaded guilty to the charges of capital murder in all three counts.

Akridge murdered Aug. 17, 2015, Teresa Russell, her husband Ray Russell, and Emmitt Russell, father of Ray.

Akridge was detained and confessed to killing his relatives after having a domestic altercation at the home.

After his arrest, Akridge had an initial appearance in court before Judge Betty Taylor and his bond was set at one million dollars.

In a more recent trial, De'neal Payne was charged on June 8 with manslaughter for the death of Joseph Brown.

Based on documents from the Circuit Court of the Second Judicial District of Bolivar County, Payne shot Brown with a pistol.

Mississippi initially charged with the defendant with first-degree murder, but upon a plea of guilty, the charges were reduced to manslaughter.

Payne was sentenced to serve a term of 20 years in prison.