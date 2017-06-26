The West Bolivar Consolidated School Board of Trustees placed Interim Superintendent Larry Walker on administrative leave at a special called meeting Friday.

"During our executive session, the board did take action on two items. The first item was to relieve Mr. Walker as interim superintendent and place him on administrative leave, pending a complete review of his job performance and other related actions," said Evereth Stanton, board president.

The second item the board was to appoint Charles Baron as the interim superintendent until further board actions.

Walker has acted as interim since the former superintendent James Johnson Waldington was terminated in late April. Walker initially acted as the deputy superintendent.

Stanton also confirmed that earlier in the week Curriculum Coordinator Barbara Flore was placed on administrative leave.

Stanton did not release details on the actions.

Eighteen people have turned in applications for the superintendent job and the board plans to meet with the applicants at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Child Nutrition Center in Rosedale.

In other news, Chief Financial Officer Wandra Wade discussed some of the factors affecting the school district budget during a public hearing for the 2018 Fiscal Year.

She said one issue is substitute teacher pay because the district has 33 teacher vacancies.

Wade said the district spends $40,000 just in regular substitutes at $58 a day.

"That's a lot of money for substitutes. That's a teacher's salary. So this year, I'm hoping we can cut back some.”

Wade also said the district received a balance of $500,000 from insurance for the gym and cafeteria fire at West Bolivar High School. The district used some of money for the demolitions project the gym and cleaning the cafeteria.

"Out of the $500,000 and all the debt as it relates to the gym and cafeteria has been paid, we have $132,821 left out of that $500,000," said Wade.

Another issue Wade brought up dealt with feeding the district's high school and middle school athletes.

"As you know, Ray Brooks does not generate the revenue that Rosedale and Shaw generates. It was mandated by our board that we would feed the students when they go off on trips for games. That was kind of eating into the revenue, so this year I budgeted $27,000 in district maintenance to help with all of the athletic departments for Rosedale Shaw, and Benoit," said Wade.

Wade gave the West Bolivar Middle $3,000 ad West Bolivar High School $7,000. She said Ray Brooks and Shaw High School athletes each received $7,000 and the Shaw Middle School athletes received $3,000.

"My rationale for that was, instead of paying for the meals for our student with the activity fund, we pay for it out of district maintenance. The insurance that they have to pay for track and baseball don't generate as much. So it's still unfair to get money out of the activity fund and we the district supplement those funds that are not generating any revenue. That costs us a lot of money," said Wade.

After the hearing, board secretary Evelyn Henry made a suggestion to consult every principal in the district as a way to decrease issues with the budget.