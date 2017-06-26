The Forever Lifting Youth Zone of Cleveland was awarded a $4,500 grant on Friday by the Mississippi Humanities Council) of Jackson through the racial equity grant program.

The $4,500 will be used towards Fly Zone's upcoming youth summit, "The L.I.F.E. Summit" on July 22.

The L.I.F.E Summit is a one-day conference to prepare youth in the community for the merging of the schools for the new school year and to address the importance of racial equity in the community.

The conference is for males and females ages 10 to 19 years old.

Fly Zone founder and CEO Kierre Rimmer said, "We feel like the youth needs to be educated about the effects and power of racism."

Rimmer added, "The process of the two schools being consolidated, we wanted to properly prepare the youth for the merger."

The topics that will be discussed during the youth summit are race matters, unconscious bias, and internalize racism.

Outreach coordinator of MHC Timothy Lampkin helped Rimmer throughout the process of applying for the grant.

Rimmer said MHC allows you to work with one of their employees to steer you in the right direction.

Rimmer said Lampkin was very helpful throughout the process.

Lampkin suggested that Rimmer come up with a project that was real and doable and beneficial to the community.

Rimmer said when applying, they were thinking about ways of doing something to get the youth prepared mentally about the consolidation and life in general.

"When you are placed in another setting, it is sometimes hard to adjust because you are not used to being around other people," said Rimmer.

Rimmer has been in constant contact with community leaders and educators to help bring the youth summit to life.

The speakers for the summit will include actor and author Terrence Terrell of Cleveland and founder of the K.I.N.G.S. Leadership Institute Cassio Batteast of Jackson along with others.

Rimmer said Cassio will get a core group of youth together, and they will meet several times prior to the summit just to see where their mindset is on race and other cultures.

There will also be panel discussion that will consist of community leaders, politicians, and educators.

The youth summit will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the United Family Life Center in Cleveland on 1101 South Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Drive.

"This is Fly Zone's contribution to helping out and to prepare our youth," said Rimmer.

The event is free and open to the public.