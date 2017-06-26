Cleveland Central High School’s principal Randy Grierson is focused on keeping college attendance on the mind of each of his students in the upcoming school year.

CCHS will offer several opportunities for dual credit and dual enrollment, allowing students to earn college credit before their high school graduation.

“Dual credit is important because it saves parents lot of money. It’s $72 for a three-hour class whereas that class a community college or university will be around $600. It gets their education started before they leave high school. They get credit for algebra 3 but also for college algebra and you kill two birds with one stone,” said Grierson.

Grierson has studied the effects of taking college credit while in high school and wants to give his students every opportunity to succeed.

“Studies have shown if they start their college education while in high school they have a 50 percent greater chance of going to college. We want it to be a continuance rather than a restart. There’s a lull and they go through summer and don’t do financial aid and this will already get them started and it’s a great partnership with Delta State (University). Delta State has been great helping with this,” said Grierson.

Grierson said for areas they don’t offer dual credit, they will offer dual enrollment. Advanced Placement, or AP, will also be an option.

“You have to offer AP and after a lot of meetings we have some kids that have selected AP. They aren’t guaranteed the credit because you have to score a 3 or higher on the test.

“It makes sense to do the dual credit because they are guaranteed the credit. Other schools have switched for that reason,” he said.

With the dual credit offerings, Grierson said students have the opportunity to earn roughly 30-32 college credit.

“Some of that will be dual enrollment. We have about 24-26 hours in just dual credit we can offer. Parents are excited about and a lot of interest,” he said.

So far, there are five incoming seniors with 10 college credit hours from last year.

“That’s five students if they take 12 this year and they’re almost a sophomore. The best part about is that saves so much money on tuition. These parents take this interest and know it’s important for their child to get started. Do whatever you can to make it happen. Turn the cell phone off a month, save $72. Get their college started and show them how important it is.

“I really want to encourage parents that when they have senior leave, provide them an opportunity to take their dual enrollment classes in the computer lab. Take another class and get it out of the way so if you have a bad semester you’ve got a backup plan,” he said.

Grierson wants to make sure every student has the chance to earn college credit and has reached out to local businesses for scholarship and sponsor funds.

“What I’ve done is I’ve gone to local businesses and asked them to contribute and I wanted to see if they’d sponsor kids with $72 a class. My goal was to raise $7,200 for 10 kids. Right now we’re around $14,000. My plan is to offer every senior to take a dual credit class that we pay for.

“Sometimes parents can’t spend that money and it’s important to me. It’s another opportunity to take an interest in a child to get them to believe in themselves. I thought of it as I was talking to the chamber and we’ve built that and we’ll have kids with credit before they ever leave high school,” he said.

Grierson said he is both pleased and encouraged with the community response towards the academics at CCHS.

“All of these things were talking about doing is just another opportunity to benefit a child. It’s a community thing rather than just a school things and these businesses can take part in what we’re doing. It’s amazing to see the support of the businesses we’ve had that are willing to support this,” he said.