Cleveland Municipal Airport and Ruleville-Drew Airport were awarded nearly $200,000 each in grant money for airport improvements by the Federal Aviation Administration.

In total, the FAA awarded 42 airport grants worth more than $7.54 million for infrastructure and safety improvements throughout the state.

Members of the Mississippi Congressional Delegation announced the list of grant winners in early June.

In a previous statement, Sen. Thad Cochran said he was pleased the funds were being directed to communities across Mississippi.

“Mississippi’s local airports connect our communities to the wider world with fast, efficient transportation. These awards are an important investment in the state’s economic development and represent a renewed commitment to safety and security," said Sen. Roger Wicker

The Cleveland Municipal Airport received $168, 891 and Clint Johnson, airport manager, said the funds will be used for a ramp rehabilitation project.

"Every year, we get what is called non-primary entitlement money from the FAA and it's roughly $150,000. You can roll over the money for a couple of years. We've used most of our entitlement money on other projects at the airport, but this year we are going to try to fix some of our ramps and do some basic upkeep and maintenance to them.

"We have a couple of aprons at the airport where the joint ceiling has began to deteriorate. So we are going to do some joint repairs. Also there are several panels that have some cracks in them," said Johnson.

Johnson said the airport plans to work with Eley Barkley Engineering and Architecture and Barge Waggoner Sumner & Cannon Inc.

The Ruleville-Drew Airport received $170,144 to build an 80x50 hangar and apron extension.

Lake Baird, project engineer at Gardner Engineering, said the new hangar would produce more revenue for the Ruleville-Drew Airport.

The airport currently has nine hangars and the new hangar would be big enough for larger planes.

A majority of the grant will cover the hangar project while the rest will come from matching funds.

Baird said the local grant is split between Sunflower County, Ruleville and Drew.

He said the bidding process has begun and will take about two weeks to finalize and the construction process will begin in August.

"It will be six weeks before construction starts. The airports essentially have to send the agreement to the contractor. Then the contractor has to get his bonding in place, which essentially is his insurance. They will start in late August and then it will probably be around December or January when they are finished," said Baird.