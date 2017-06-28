The United Way of Cleveland-Bolivar County is bringing a barbecue event to the downtown area.

The fundraiser will be July 13 at 7 p.m. at Delta Meat Market. Tickets are $35 and include a barbecue meal with all the fixings and a beer flight.

Executive Director Corley Mullins said, "We're trying to raise the last bit of money for the 2016 campaign that started in September. Each campaign goes from September to July of the following year.

"We support 11 agencies this year and all of those are local agencies or they are agencies that provide services for Bolivar County residents."



Agencies for United Way include American Red Cross, Bolivar County Literacy Council, Boy Scouts Chickasaw Council, Community Counseling Center, Delta Aquatic Club, 4-H of Bolivar County, Girls Scouts Heart of the South, Helping Hands, Our House, Inc., and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Mullins said she hopes the event brings a younger crowd to United Way.

"We planned this event as a way to introduce younger people to the United Way. I'm in my early 30s and lot of people my age and younger have never heard of the United Way and have no idea what we do for Cleveland and Bolivar County.

"It'll be a fun way to donate money instead of someone coming to your business and asking for a donation. You get to go to a party and enjoy yourself, and while you're there you can learn about United Way.

"I wanted to get the younger members excited about the United Way, bring it to their attention," she said.

The United Way of Cleveland-Bolivar County, which is about to observe its 30th year, is a volunteer organization focused on raising funds for the member agencies.

The group emphasizes the fair share approach to giving and encourages all community members to give their fair share and make a different.

Campaign Chair Denise Strub said many Bolivar Countians forget the United Way actually impacts the lives of people and their neighbors.

"We talk a lot about the agencies United Way serves but these agencies serve actual people who may include your neighbors.

"If there is a fire or tornado or flood in Bolivar County and the Red Cross comes in to feed people or provide clothing, it's money from the United Way that has helped make that happen.

"When an adult has lost their job and needs a little help getting through the month with food, Helping Hands is there and United Way helps to make it possible for that agency to stay open,╙ Strub said.

"Oftentimes people give in times of great disaster when the action is high but it's the day-to-day events of living that United Way funds.

"We hope everyone will come out and support this fun event and learn more about their community organization, the United Way," said Strub.

For tickets call, 662-902-7325 or 662-721-8691 or obtain them from any United Way volunteer.