Many businesses and offices will be closed in observance of Independence Day, Tuesday.

The Bolivar Commercial will be closed and will resume normal hours Wednesday.

Delta State University will be closed.

All federal government buildings and offices will be closed.

The city halls of Boyle, Cleveland and Drew will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

The city halls of Benoit, Beulah, Gunnison, Pace, Mound Bayou, Rosedale, Shaw and Shelby will be closed Tuesday.

The city hall in Ruleville will close at noon Monday.

The courthouses in Cleveland and Rosedale will also be closed Monday and Tuesday.

All branches of the Bolivar County Library System will be closed Tuesday.

All banks will be closed Tuesday.

The United States Postal Service will be closed Tuesday.

Resourceful Environmental Services Inc. will not pick up garbage Tuesday but will run as scheduled Wednesday.