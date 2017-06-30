Cleveland alderman Maurice Smith has been appointed interim superintendent of North Bolivar Consolidated School District for the new school year.

The decision to hire Smith was made during the last special called meeting.

Board president Jefferick Butler said the board decided to hire Smith as interim superintendent to get things back where they should be for the school district.

With a 3 to 2 vote by the board, Smith replaces Casper Hall, who was serving as interim following former superintendent Linda Robinson's suspension.

"Smith is serving as interim at this time, and we feel that he is going to help us turn things around financially for our school district," Butler said.

Smith said, "We are looking at the needs of the district and areas we can save money."

Butler said the district has been in financial turmoil for quite some time and the board going to do all it can to fix things before the new school year begins with the help of financial consultant Smith Sparks and Smith.

Smith served for 13 years as superintendent of Mound Bayou School before the consolidation of the district with North Bolivar School District.

Butler said, "Smith is also very well-known to the community, and he is going to help stabilize the community and school district."

Smith said he is happy to get the district back on track.

"Right now, I am just meeting with the staff and principals, and we are making plans to get everything in order for the new school year," Smith said.

Smith also added officials are making plans to cut out funding not needed for the district at this time.

Smith said, "We are looking at all areas within the district financially first."

Smith said 85-95 percent of the expenses are in personnel.

"I am happy to assist in any way I can. The board asked if I could assist them, and I am more than willing," Smith said.

In addition, Butler said the board is in the process of hiring a new business manager, coaches, and some new teachers.

"These are some of things we are in the process of doing that we have to get done," said Butler.