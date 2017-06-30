The West Bolivar Consolidated School District Board of Trustees met Wednesday morning with Denotris Jackson, assistant executive director of the Mississippi School Board Association, to discuss the applications for the position of superintendent.

At the request of the board, MSBA began the search process for a new superintendent on June 7 and closed it June 21.

According to Jackson, MSBA received 19 applications.

Although the name of the applicants have not been released, she revealed that among the applicants are two seated superintendents, six former superintendents, two assistant superintendents, two program directors, two curriculum directors, two special education directors, one school principals, one assistant principal, and a charter school teacher.

Of the 19 applicants, 10 have doctorate degrees, eight of the applicants are female, and 11 are male.

The board went into executive session to hear Jackson's reports on the applicants and after a long discussion, board president Evereth Stanton said the board would need more time to review the applications.

"We are not at a point where we can (set dates for individual interview with candidates) because we have not had an opportunity to thoroughly review these applicants," said Stanton.

The board was to meet this morning to discuss which of the 19 candidates they would like to met with and arrange individual interviews with them.

At today’s meeting, the board will also discuss the adoption of the budget for the 2018 Fiscal Year.