With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, many firework tents have been set up in the Cleveland area. Remember to follow the directions on each firework package and make sure all fireworks are shot in a safe area.

Fireworks can be fun and beautiful to watch, but they can also be very dangerous.

Cleveland Fire Inspector Greg Jackson wants citizens of Cleveland and surrounding areas to keep in mind the safety rules of fireworks during the Fourth of July holiday.

Jackson said, "The number one thing to remember is there is an ordinance against shooting fireworks inside the city limits."

Jackson said it is best to shoot fireworks outside the city limits in a safe area.

Jackson also said most firework packages say they should only be operated by adults.

"We ask that you follow the directions on the package. Each firework has something different.”

Jackson added, "All firework directions say to light the fuse and then walk away from it and to never put fireworks in your pockets or keep a lot of them on you."

Jackson said according to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks have caused a total of 15,600 reported fires in the United States.

"That's also including 1,400 structure fires, 200 vehicle fires, and 14,000 outside and other fires," Jackson said.

He said almost half of reported fires are on Independence Day.

Jackson said, "Keep in mind that fireworks travel a great distance, so you have to make sure no one is shooting fireworks out towards anyone's home or field or anything of that nature.

"Just be safe with the fireworks and use common sense and make sure that they are outside the city limits," said Jackson.

Jackson said it is going to take everyone in Cleveland and surrounding areas to participate and help the fire department make sure there are no fires on the holiday so the statistics do not increase in the area.

"It's going to take common sense on those that actually follow the rules and guidelines that we already have in place," said Jackson.

Other firework safety tips, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, include only light fireworks on a smooth and flat surface away, keep a bucket of water handy in case of a malfunction or fire, and never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

Jackson said, "A lot of times, it's not you as the one who's injured, it's usually someone else. You have to consider everyone around you.

"The Fourth of July is a great time to celebrate. I can't think of anything greater to celebrate than our freedom and independence but be careful and be responsible," said Jackson.