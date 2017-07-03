Peggy Mengarelli was sworn in as the new Shelby mayor Friday evening. Bolivar County Justice Court Judge Harold Ward Sr. swore her in. Afterwards, she spoke with the citizens about her plans as the new mayor.

On Friday, Shelby held its inauguration for the newly elected officials outside of the Shelby Public Library.

The new aldermen and mayor were sworn in by Bolivar County judge Harold Ward Sr. and the inauguration ended with a word of thanks from Mayor Peggy Mengarelli.

Mengarelli served as an alderman for the past eight years prior to running for mayor.

"We've worked really hard to do things for Shelby and move it forward, and we did a few things, and to me it just wasn´t enough," Mengarelli said.

She said it was her husband Joseph who encouraged her to finally run for mayor.

"After eight years of being on the board, I finally decided that as my husband told me, ´You need to run for mayor,' and so I was praying that I was making that right decision," said Mengarelli.

In a recent interview, Mengarelli said she was proud to be elected as the new mayor and she has many plans to turn things around for the city.

When Mengarelli was 12 years old, she moved to Shelby with her family.

She graduated from Shelby High School in 1969, has been a nurse for the past 46 years, and she is also co-owner of Shelby Package Store alongside her husband Joseph.

She said Shelby was once a vibrant place to live with a lot of businesses until the economy began to shift in the 1980s.

¨My dream is that Shelby be viable and productive," Mengarelli said. "There are so many things that can be brought to Shelby."

Mengarelli said there are several ladies she has been speaking with about youth involvement.

Mengarelli said, "Our children are our future without us making sure they have good solid education and a good basic background, then if we can´t do that, we failed them."

She said the citizens have been more engaged and are more than willing to help out with whatever is needed for the youth and city.

She said plans to talk to the citizens about bringing an after school program back to the city called SIC.

With talks about youth involvement, Mengarelli also said she is ready to clean the city up.

When Mengarelli decided to run for mayor, she said the city "needs better streets, water systems and sewer systems that are properly maintained."

She added, "We need to continue to clean up Shelby as some of the citizens have taken the initiative of doing, starting by cleaning up areas that have been ignored."

Mengarelli said they are going to work on the water and sewer systems and cleaning up the streets of Shelby as one of their first projects.

Mengarelli’s goals are to attract new businesses and new citizens who will want to live in a clean, safe, and well-kept environment.

She mentioned the city attorney is also working on bringing a business back to the city.

Mengarelli's board of aldermen is Harold Billings, Mattie Bland, Patch Ann Nunley, Bobbie Reed, and Tommy Humphreys.

Mengarelli said, "I saw who was running for the board and it was like, we´ve got an opportunity here."

Mengarelli said she is ecstatic to take on this new role with the board of aldermen.

"I think they are going to be a good strong board which is what we need because the mayor is nothing without a good board," said Mengarelli.

"That was my prayer, was that I get a good board; therefore we can move things forward."

She said the vibes with the board and the citizens has been very positive.

"I just think we can do this. I have faith in the citizens because we are nothing without the citizens, they put us in office and they are going to hold us accountable," said Mengarelli.