With summer in full swing, streets are filling with lawn care services assisting residents in making their yard look garden party ready.

However, lawn services will begin receiving tickets if they aren’t completing the entire job and taking grass clippings with them or bagging them to place at the end of the street.

The Cleveland Board of Aldermen discussed necessary measures to ensure these clippings don’t stay in the streets, later filling storm drains and causing flooding during heavy rains.

Alderman Paul Janoush said, “Someone has been trimming trees and throwing them in a ditch. Have we written one ticket about these lawn guys not picking up grass clippings?”

Asst. Chief of Police Terry Trotter said they will begin issuing tickets and fines for those leaving grass clippings and other debris in the streets.

Janoush added it’s also become an issue when clippings are loaded onto trailers and left uncovered.

“They fly all over the place and make an even bigger mess,” said Janoush.

According to the city ordinances, “All loose trash consisting of leaves, grass clippings, paper, etc., shall be placed at the curb, but not in the paved portion of the street or road, in a container of some sort, in such a manner that such trash shall not be subject to scattering.

“This may be bags, boxes, garbage cans or other containers that can be picked up or emptied by one person. Limbs, brush, scrap lumber, etc., shall be cut into lengths of not more than five feet (60 inches) and placed at the curb for collection, but not in the paved portion as aforesaid.”

The maximum fine is $100 and or a day in jail per each offense.

The storm drains in Cleveland are vital and the board felt it very important to remind residents that if the drains become clogged, heavy rains can cause major flooding.

The Delta depends on the storm drains to drain quickly and efficiently in order to allow streets to continue working properly.

For more information call city hall at 662-846-1471.